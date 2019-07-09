The Cobb County School District will hold three public hearings this week and next ahead of a final adoption of its millage rate, tentatively adopted at 18.90 mills.
While the millage rate is the same as last year’s, it does not roll the rate back to account for possible increases in the Cobb tax assessor’s property value assessments.
If property is reassessed upward, then tax rates on those properties would also be higher, resulting in higher tax revenue for the Cobb County School District.
“To collect the same revenue as last year and avoid an increase in taxes of 4.88%, the millage rate would have to be decreased to 18.021 mills, defined as the ‘rollback’ rate described in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. In accordance with Georgia law, the Cobb County Board of Education must conduct three public hearings to receive public comments concerning this issue if it does not adopt the rollback millage rate,” a public notice from the school district states.
All concerned citizens are invited to the following public hearings to be held at the Cobb school board’s meeting room at 514 Glover St., Marietta:
♦ Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m.
♦ Thursday, July 18 at noon
♦ Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The Cobb County Board of Education will adopt any millage rates at its 7 p.m. meeting on July 18.
