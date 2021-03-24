The Cobb County School District will receive a whopping $180 million from the latest round of federal coronavirus relief, which Congress passed earlier this month.
The figure was among several shared by Dylan Nurse, an aide to U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, at a meeting of Cobb’s state-level lawmakers Wednesday morning.
Cobb County government will also receive another $22 million in rental assistance, Nurse told the lawmakers, bringing its total this year to more than $44 million.
The MDJ previously reported Cobb’s total haul from the relief bill will be $147 million and that Marietta City Schools could receive $15 million. Wednesday, Nurse said Marietta schools’ haul would be between $16 million and $17 million.
"We don't have every avenue identified for how that money will be spent," Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the MDJ after the meeting. "We have heard and been told that 20% of those funds have to be spent on learning loss, so that will certainly be a part of that funding mechanism.
"It's a lot of money, and we're going to identify the most efficient and effective means for extending those funds."
During the meeting with lawmakers, Ragsdale said 2020 federal assistance from the CARES Act has been a “lifesaver” for the district, making up a steep decline in food service revenue, for example.
That money was used, in part, to purchase ultraviolet sanitation technology the district has since abandoned after a unit at Argyle Elementary malfunctioned. The district has asked ProTek, the manufacturer of the ultraviolet lights, to reimburse the district’s purchase.
Responding to a question from state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Vinings, Ragsdale said he has no intention of replacing the ProTek system with a new ultraviolet sanitation system.
The district will also offer teachers a raise later this year, Ragsdale said, and try to get a laptop in the hands of every district student using money raised by a new 1% sales tax voters will be asked to approve this fall.
“Whatever raise we are able to provide will be out of our general fund, and it will have to be sustainable,” he said. “So we're not going to use one-time money from CARES funds to do a raise, but we do want to take care of our team members because, even through a pandemic, our academics have just continued to excel.”
Last year's CARES Act distributed stimulus money to school districts in two separate payments. Cobb Schools received a total of $87.5 million, and Marietta Schools received a total of $8.6 million.
Both districts received additional CARES Act money from the Cobb Board of Commissioners. Cobb Schools were given more than $8 million, and Marietta Schools were given about $3 million.
