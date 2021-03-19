Hundreds of Cobb County School District employees got their first shot of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at Jim Miller Park Friday, the first of four days of mass drive-thru vaccinations for the district.
More mass drive-thru vaccination events are scheduled for Saturday and next Friday and Saturday for first doses of the vaccine. Second doses will be administered on April 16, 17, 23 and 24. The district held virtual learning days, normally on Wednesday, on Friday to accommodate the vaccinations and will do so again next Friday.
About 4,100 out of 17,743 staff members signed up for the drive-thru vaccine events, where shots were administered by Cobb-Douglas Public Health, district spokesperson Nan Kiel told the MDJ. That’s about 23% of Cobb Schools staff. More school district staff may have received shots through other providers. In a survey by the Georgia Department of Education, about 35% of Cobb Schools staff expressed interest in being vaccinated.
The mass vaccinations are starting during a week of expanded vaccine eligibility for Georgians that now includes a majority of state residents. Monday, eligibility was extended to adults over 55, people with disabilities, and people over 16 with certain medical conditions.
Teachers 65 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated since January. Marietta City Schools offered its staff Moderna vaccines in partnership with Poole's Pharmacy last week. MCS employees can receive their second dose April 9 or April 16.
Cobb County school board Chair Randy Scamihorn was among the district employees in the queue to get his first COVID-19 shot Friday. At 71, he’s been eligible for a vaccine for months, but he decided to wait until teachers were included, he said.
“I felt strongly that I need to support our teachers,” he said.
While the vaccine rollout for teachers is “wonderful,” Scamihorn said, he’s offering condolences to the families of Patrick Key, Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey, educators who died of COVID-19.
“It’s just regrettable that we lost three teachers. I understand they had other health issues too, but it doesn’t matter. COVID is what really got them. I wish it hadn’t happened,” he said. “My condolences and prayers to the families of those three teachers.”
As of Thursday, 174,110 vaccines had been administered in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Teachers and other CCSD employees can sign up for the drive-thru vaccine events through 5 p.m. March 22. To sign up, district employees must visit the CCSD intranet site and use their Microsoft 365 username and password.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.