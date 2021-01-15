The Cobb County School District will return to virtual learning next week as cases surge and “high numbers of staff and students” quarantine due to exposure, the district announced Friday.
No in-person classes or after school programs will be held between Monday Jan. 18 and Friday Jan. 22. Schools will close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and officially transition to all-virtual learning on Tuesday. The decision applies to students of all grades in all of the district’s schools. The district will offer food to needy students through meal kit pickups.
“The District remains committed to offering face-to-face and remote learning options for all families, and face-to-face and remote classrooms will resume on Monday, Jan. 25,” it said in a news release. “The separation period will allow our staff and students to return on January 25 after a time of quarantine, better prepared to teach and learn in face-to-face and remote classrooms to honor the instructional delivery models our families have chosen.”
In comments made earlier this week, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said parents should consider virtual schooling for their children given the level of community spread.
