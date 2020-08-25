Cobb County School District had system-wide, intermittent issues with its virtual learning platform Tuesday morning, which district officials say have since been resolved.
The district announced on social media that there was an interruption to the Cobb Teaching and Learning System on Tuesday. The platform was affected from about 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., according to the district.
The district advised those who couldn't connect to the platform to close their browser before logging back into the system.
The CTLS connection issues came a day after Zoom had global outages, causing local school districts including Cobb Schools to suspend live video calls for classes. Last week, the school district started the academic year with similar disruptions on its online platform, which were resolved by the end of the school day.
