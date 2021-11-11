The Cobb County School District's accreditation remains intact, according to a report its accrediting firm, Cognia, issued after conducting an investigation this summer.
Loss of accreditation was the worst-possible punishment in Cognia’s arsenal, although the company said Cobb schools’ accreditation was not at stake in the special review.
In 2008, the company that later became Cognia revoked Clayton County’s accreditation, citing, among other things, infighting on its school board. In 2011, Cognia put DeKalb County’s accreditation on probation. Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has said loss of accreditation could jeopardize graduates’ odds of getting into college or securing HOPE scholarships, hinder teacher recruitment and retention and decrease county property values.
While the district’s accreditation status remains intact, Cognia did find areas in which the district and its governing board could improve, according to the report.
Specifically, Cognia found that “most” of the members on the Cobb Board of Education do not follow their own ethics code; that there is no “consistent and formal process” for making purchasing decisions; that the district is making progress on closing the “achievement gap” among its students; that the district’s strategic plan lacks measurable goals; and that infighting on the school board has cast the district in a negative light.
“Based on the findings of the Special Review Team, Cognia concludes that the district will retain its current Accredited status while it addresses the Recommendations, Directives, and Improvement Priorities outlined in this Special Review Report,” the report reads. “A Progress Monitoring Review will be scheduled in the next 12 months to examine the progress made by the district.”
December of 2022 is the date listed.
The report did not state what would happen to the district or its accreditation if Cognia were to find the district’s progress unsatisfactory.
SHORTCOMINGS
Cognia announced its special review after receiving a letter from the three Democrats on the school board as well as messages from 50 members of the district’s staff and community — many of them unhappy with partisan rancor on the board.
In the board letter, dated Jan. 21, members Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Tré Hutchins asked for the company’s “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body” and noted the “continued silencing of board members who would like to not only talk about positives, but also publicly address challenges.”
The complaints and letter suggested Cobb schools were not meeting four standards by which Cognia measures the districts it accredits:
- Effective policy making from the Board of Education.
- Board members’ adherence to a code of ethics.
- Educational equity.
- Fiscal responsibility.
As part of the review process, Cognia evaluators conducted 45-minute virtual interviews with Ragsdale and all seven Cobb school board members, district officials previously said.
Other interviews included senior district staff; principals at all school levels; group interviews with teachers, parents, students (all three levels); and the community.
In addition to the virtual interviews, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel previously said the district had also collected and submitted to Cognia around 1,000 individual pieces of evidence in response to Cognia’s questions.
In three of the four standards, the district was given a rating of “initiating,” or a 2 on a 4-point scale — with 4 being the best — as well as several “directives” for improvement. On the fourth, educational equity, the district was given a rating of “improving,” or a 3 on a 4-point scale, as well as several “recommendations” for improvement.
POLICY CHANGES
In recent years, the board's Republican majority has voted to end the practice of letting board members speak freely at the end of meetings and to raise the threshold required to place an item on a meeting’s agenda from three board members to four.
Board Democrats, in turn, have accused their Republican colleagues of silencing them. Cognia agrees.
The report found that removal of board member comments was a “pivotal point in creating conflict among board members.” Lifting the threshold for placing an item on an agenda “lessens the ability of board members to represent their stakeholders,” something that “concerned the special review team.”
Although the report did not direct the board to repeal either policy change, it did suggest the board stop introducing policies only hours before voting on them.
The report also faults board members for potential violations of a board policy that appoints the board chairperson the “official spokesperson” for the board. The report notes that four board members “have social media accounts that represent the district,” while one sends constituents a monthly newsletter.
According to documents the district gave Cognia, the four board members with social media accounts representing the district are Brad Wheeler, Davis, Howard and Hutchins. David Banks is the board member with the monthly newsletter.
The report also faulted board members for potentially violating a policy that requires “communication by board members to the news media ... be helpful to the district and not harmful.”
According to a district summary of evidence handed over to Cognia as part of its review, district administration found 113 “potential Board policy violations … through social media, traditional media, or other interactions with the public” by Howard; 41 by Davis; 13 by Hutchins; and two by Banks.
According to the district's response, it is not aware of any such violations from Chairman Randy Scamihorn, David Chastain or Wheeler.
Cognia’s report included several examples provided by the district. One board member told their followers in a social media post, “Be on notice and take as many screenshots as you feel necessary; we won’t be silenced, nor intimidated.” Another revealed the results of a high school poll that detailed students’ post-graduation plans before the district was able to share those results with the students themselves.
Cognia turned up other examples of social media posts by board members it deemed “inappropriate.” It faulted one board member for sharing “false information about the coronavirus” in an email to constituents, and the chairman for criticizing his board colleagues in weekly video briefings posted on Youtube.
In interviews with district staff and stakeholders, people said they were embarrassed by board members’ social media posts, according to the report. Principals “shared they were embarrassed by the Board’s actions and Facebook page.” The word “dysfunctional” came up, repeatedly.
Cognia directed the board to follow its code of ethics and find an outside expert who could “facilitate a board self-assessment.” It recommends the board use findings from that assessment to improve its “effectiveness, collegiality, and trust.”
EQUITY
Board Democrats have said they would like the district to put more time and effort toward closing the achievement gap between students in the district’s wealthy enclaves and those on free or reduced lunch, or the gap between white and Asian students and Black and Hispanic students.
Student equity was the lone standard of the four identified by Cognia in which the district’s performance was sufficient. Steps to improve were “recommendations,” rather than “directives.”
Evidence the district submitted to Cognia as part of the review showed that special purpose local option sales tax revenue has, since its inception in 1998, “benefitted all board posts” in this manner:
- Howard’s post has received 21% of SPLOST dollars;
- Scamihorn’s post has received 17.5% of SPLOST dollars;
- Davis' post has received 16%;
- Hutchins’ has received 14.5%;
- Chastain’s and Wheeler’s have received 10.5%;
- And Banks’ has received 10%.
The district also provided per-pupil expenditure by board post:
- Hutchins’ post receives $11,998.53 per student;
- Howard’s post receives $11,137.35 per student;
- Chastain’s receives $10,996.36;
- Scamihorn’s receives $10,846.23;
- Banks’ receives $10,721.65;
- Davis' receives $10,547.04;
- And Wheeler’s receives $10,510.77.
While noting the district’s excellent job educating students in general, Cognia did fault the administration for not doing more to break out student achievement statistics based on demographics such as race and whether they get free or reduced lunch.
When asked whether such information was given to board members or made public, one interviewee said “we are afraid to, because it would immediately show up in the media,” according to the report.
Cognia recommended the district amend its 2020-2025 strategic plan by making its goals measurable. It also recommended the district separate student data by race and income.
MONEY
Cobb County School District has been consistently awarded for excellence in financial reporting, the report notes. Voters have, time and time again, approved sales tax referenda funding the district — a sign of voters’ faith that the district will spend the money wisely, according to the report.
This year and last, however, board purchasing decisions have come under scrutiny.
In 2020, when the Cobb County government, through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, had money to give the Cobb and Marietta school districts, Ragsdale asked that his district receive $8.1 million for an online learning system, angering some who had hoped the money would go toward personal protective equipment and other anti-coronavirus measures.
Several months later, the board did just that, spending $12 million on ultraviolet lights and aqueous ozone hand sanitizing stations. The lights would be used to disinfect schools overnight, and the aqueous ozone would destroy viruses and bacteria on students’ hands. Watching the Funds Cobb, a group of parents critical of Ragsdale and the board’s Republican majority, have said there was no evidence to suggest these were the most cost-effective tools to limit the spread of coronavirus in schools.
Cognia’s team could not determine whether all students and staff had the technology they would need to access the $8 million online learning system Ragsdale had requested. Regarding the UV lights and hand sanitizing stations, Cognia said their purchase “demonstrate(d) a lack of clarity about the collection and analysis of data used to assess the impact of resources on meeting identified goals and priorities.”
Cognia also noted the board was criticized this summer for hiring a law firm to draft new district maps without soliciting bids for the work.
Cognia issued several directives. The district must collect data before “making decisions on fiscal matters” and “communicate outcomes” to stakeholders. It should review and, if necessary, revise board policies dealing with financial decision-making “to ensure consistency, clarity and transparency.
The MDJ received the following statement from Mark Elgart, Cognia's chief executive officer, on Thursday:
“The Special Review Report for Cobb County provides areas for improvement as an accredited school system. Cognia remains committed to supporting Cobb County Schools as they address the improvement priorities in the report.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.