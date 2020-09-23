Cobb schools will require all students, staff and campus visitors to wear face coverings when campuses reopen for face-to-face instruction. Schools may discipline students who do not comply with the mask mandate.
In a document outlining the need for proper face coverings in schools, the district said students who are not wearing a mask will first be asked to observe the mask mandate. Students who do not have a mask will be provided with a disposable mask. If students elect not to wear a mask after receiving warnings, they may face further discipline.
“If a student continues to refuse to wear a mask, the parent will be called to pick up their student and a conference will be held to discuss the option of digital instruction,” the district wrote in its face mask guidelines. “A student who continues to refuse to wear a mask will be considered insubordinate and subject to the Student Code of Conduct.”
The face mask guidelines, posted to the district’s remote learning website, cobblearnineverywhere.com, outline which masks are appropriate for use in schools. The document said face masks should cover the nose and mouth, and they should fit securely against both sides of the face and under the chin. According to the district, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “does not recommend using masks that have an exhalation valve or vent.”
Connie Jackson, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said she likes that the district will enforce its mask mandate.
"I am very pleased that the district is enforcing the face mask-wearing," she said. "I think it's extremely important for the safety of children and adults, and I'm glad that they put some form of discipline behind it. I think that's the appropriate action."
The district also outlined exceptions to the mask mandate. Some exceptions may be made for those with documented medical conditions or students with disabilities.
“While some accommodations may be made for individuals with certain medical conditions, masks or face coverings need to be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible (on the bus, in hallways, common areas, eating or drinking, etc.),” the district said in its mask guidelines. “We understand that some of our students with disabilities are unable to wear a mask for extended periods, and accommodations may be made for these students.”
Face shields are not acceptable substitutes for masks, the district said.
In the document, the district advised students to begin wearing a mask now so they are used to it when they return to schools for face-to-face instruction. The district also encouraged parents to tell their children why masks are necessary.
“Explain the importance of wearing a mask,” the district said in its mask guidelines. “For young students, explain it in simple, concrete terms such as ‘masks prevent germs’ or ‘masks help keep everyone healthy.’ This will help children understand the reason for wearing a mask.”
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said the mask mandate does not seem any different than those in place at many businesses or grocery stores.
"The general guidance and exceptions to the guidance seem straightforward," Scamihorn said. "If a student and/or parent is concerned in some manner, then just stay virtual."
The district’s new mask guidance comes less than a week after two school board members said a face covering requirement should be added to the district dress code. In a Sept. 17 meeting, board members Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis stressed the importance of masks.
Howard recommended holding a special meeting in October to discuss adding masks to the dress code, but his motion failed 4-2 as board members Randy Scamihorn, David Chastain, David Banks and Brad Wheeler voted against the special meeting.
