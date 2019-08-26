The Cobb County School District is inviting the public to submit their suggestions for the name of an elementary school in Mableton under construction.
District officials and school board members in July celebrated the groundbreaking of the new school, which will combine the student bodies of Clay Elementary School and Harmony Leland Elementary School on one campus built along Factory Shoals Road.
The new 186,930- square-foot school near the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and Mableton Parkway will include 76 classrooms and combine the 600-student population at Harmony Leland and 380-student population at Clay Elementary, according to district officials. Clay covers 55,412 square feet, and Harmony Leland covers 65,127 square feet.
To submit a suggestion to the district, visit cobbcast.cobbk12.org and type "Name our new school" in the search bar.
