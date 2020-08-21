The Cobb County School District failed to record the period of public comment that took place at the beginning of Thursday’s school board meeting, district officials announced on Friday.
During Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district chose not to stream public comment live for security reasons. He said the district planned to record public comment, verify the commenters and then publish the video with the recording of the complete board meeting.
In an email to the MDJ on Friday afternoon, district spokesperson Eric Rauch said the district did not record public comment due to human error.
“The virtual environment presents a variety of operational challenges and, due to human error, the Superintendent’s clear directive to record Virtual Public Comment was not executed,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ. “Maintaining the security of the virtual lobby and ensuring public commenters complied with Board policy necessitated a third virtual lobby which was supposed to be recorded and added to the Board meeting recording.”
The meeting, originally scheduled to air live on the district website at 10 a.m., did not start streaming until about 10:45. The period of public comment took place during the delay, and, while the public could still deliver their remarks to the board, those remarks are now unavailable for others to hear.
In a Facebook post published on Friday afternoon, board member Charisse Davis apologized for the meeting’s delayed start and said the public comment will not be available to viewers.
“I apologize to everyone that waited on our page for our meeting to start yesterday,” she wrote. “Public commenters had to sign up at 9:30am, and then public comment started at 10:00am, but because we did not convene the meeting and then stream public comment, it just looked like we weren’t there. The superintendent later said that it would be tacked onto the end of the meeting recording, but I’ve just learned that public comment did not record (!), and therefore it will not be added. It was supposed to be recorded.”
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler also expressed frustration about the failure to record public comment. He said he had trouble logging into the meeting due to the heavy traffic of commenters.
“I’m disappointed and it’s unacceptable. We need to do a better job,” Wheeler said. “We need to make sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and make things work.”
While Davis and Wheeler expressed concern, board member David Banks said the district will adjust and improve during future meetings.
“I don’t have a problem with that,” Banks said of the error. “Things are not always going to work just the way you plan it… I think all that will be corrected as we move forward.”
During a virtual budget forum held before Thursday’s board meeting, the district streamed public comments live through Zoom, allowing community members to call in through audio and video.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, participated in the livestreamed public comment during the virtual budget forum and the off air public comment for the virtual board meeting. She questioned why public comment was streamed live during the forum, but not during the school board’s meeting.
“It seems mighty strange to me that they got it right five minutes before that at the budget hearing,” Jackson said. “The public comment during the budget process was live and published. What happened between that and the next one that they just recorded them, didn’t do them live and then it disappeared?”
Jackson said the period of public comment is vital because it provides community members with a platform to speak to their fellow constituents and the elected board members.
“I think public comment is an integral, important part of any school board meeting,” Jackson said. “Public comment can give other people insights into things they aren’t experiencing.”
Recordings of the virtual board meeting, sans public comment, and the virtual budget forum are available on the district website at cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx.
