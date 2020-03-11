Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.