Since the 2020-2021 academic year began on July 1, the Cobb County School District has become aware of approximately 100 students or staff with suspected cases of COVID-19, a district spokesperson told the MDJ on Thursday.
The district has more than 18,000 employees and over 113,000 students.
Staff members returned to school buildings for early planning beginning July 27. The district did not provide further details about which schools have been impacted by infected staff members.
"Any affected people, as identified by DPH, have been communicated with by DPH," district spokesperson Nan Kiel said in a statement to the MDJ. "To protect the medical rights of those involved, further detail will not be provided by the District."
Kiel said the school district partners with the Department of Public Health for guidance about COVID-19.
"Anytime a Cobb student or staff member reports a suspected case, DPH confirms (through testing), contact traces anyone else who may have been impacted, and provides guidance to each affected person," Kiel said. "If a case is confirmed, their guidance recommends the person affected quarantine for 10 days and we strictly enforce their guidance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.