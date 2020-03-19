MARIETTA — Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday the district is monitoring the economic impact of the coronavirus and expects collections from its latest voter-approved special sales tax for education to take a hit.
The latest special 1% sales tax for education (SPLOST) was approved by Cobb voters in 2017 and was initially expected to bring in $797 million through the end of 2023.
The superintendent compared consumer uncertainty in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to the uncertainty seen recently in communities around the nation and world as the coronavirus forces closures of schools, eateries and businesses.
"9/11 had a tremendous negative impact on the revenue collection of SPLOST. So that being said, we will be monitoring our SPLOST revenue very closely," he said.
He also pointed out to board members that their approval in January of $100 million in short-term construction loans will ensure the funding of this year's SPLOST construction projects, but "we do have to pay that short-term construction note back by Dec. 31 of this year."
Ragsdale told the MDJ one closure in particular that is expected to hurt education sales tax revenues is Major League Baseball's decision to suspend opening day at parks across the nation. MLB had been scheduled to open its season March 26, with all 30 teams in action.
Ragsdale said the lost revenue from purchases that would normally be taking place at the Atlanta Braves home stadium, Truist Park and surrounding shops and restaurants in The Battery Atlanta in Cumberland will certainly have an impact.
"That is obviously a concern for SPLOST revenue, because without that part starting up (with) baseball, we will see a hit in SPLOST revenue," Ragsdale told the school board on Thursday. "How much? We're not sure, because we honestly don't know how long this (situation) is going to be maintained."
In 2019, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta drew in an estimated $6 million in sales tax revenues, according to a district spokesperson.
Kennesaw State University Economics Professor Roger Tutterow agreed that it is too early to tell exactly what impacts the coronavirus will have on the economy, local and otherwise.
He said the comparison to the uncertainty in the wake of 9/11 is valid in the sense that both in 2001 and now, the economy is being impacted by an outside shock. But, Tutterow added, the difference is that 9/11 was a complete shock, while the coronavirus has been a slow burn over several months.
He also said the spread of the virus has heightened what was expected early this year to be a relatively low risk of recession.
Tutterow told the MDJ the affect on the economy, including in Cobb, will be two-fold. First, a "significant dip" in March and April sales tax collections as people stay in and don't spend money at restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and shopping centers. That is already being observed, he said.
Second, he said, will likely come when local workers who are being laid off at small businesses or furloughed from positions at hotels reduce their spending as well.
On the topic of the Braves, Tutterow acknowledged that The Battery Atlanta and surrounding shops and hotels are a significant driver of sales tax revenue for the county, and that the team could stand to lose "a chunk" of its home games, as well as traffic and spending that comes with them, as a result of the coronavirus.
But even in the uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus and countywide closures, Ragsdale said he feels confident the district can make it through its SPLOST projects.
The superintendent said within the school district's initially expected $797 million to be collected through 2023 is a setaside for "undesignated classrooms," a portion of the SPLOST dollars that can serve as a sort of reserve.
District officials say the reserve-type portion of the SPLOST is about $60 million.
"In exactly this situation, when we may have a drop in revenue or, for whatever reason, or need additional classrooms, we're not having to impact other projects," Ragsdale said. "So I do feel really good about that."
