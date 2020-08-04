The Cobb School District sent out the following announcement to CCSD staff Tuesday evening:
Cobb Schools Staff,
The 2020-2021 school year will begin on Monday, August 17, 2020, for all students.
In alignment with Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 schools, after consistent consultation with local and state health officials who continue to evaluate cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County, all students will begin the year in remote learning classrooms. We continue to believe the face-to-face classroom is the best classroom environment for most students and we remain committed to providing parents with a face-to-face and remote classroom choice.
Phase One’s start date will be determined by analyzing public health data specific to Cobb
County provided by the Department of Public Health and the Cobb/Douglas Board of
Health including the level of community spread, effective contact tracing, and efficient COVID-19 test timelines. When we are able to safely offer a face-to-face classroom option and a remote classroom option, we will use the following phased model.
*Phase One: All kindergarten through fifth-grade students for full-day instruction. ASP will resume for students in face-to-face classrooms. All kindergarten through twelfth-grade low incidence special education classes will have a face-to-face option starting in phase one.
*Phase Two: All sixth through eighth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase two will begin two weeks after the start date of phase one.
*Phase Three: All ninth through twelfth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase three will begin two weeks after the start date of phase two.
Prior to the start of each phase, parents will be given the opportunity to choose between the face-to-face option and the full-remote option.
We continue to be committed to re-entering face-to-face classrooms when public health conditions in Cobb County allow. Knowing COVID-19 has impacted each student, family, and staff member differently, we also look forward to offering parents the ability to choose the classroom setting which is best for their family.
When COVID-19 first closed our buildings, Superintendent Ragsdale committed to making decisions based on public health guidance with student and staff safety being the top priority. The decision to begin the school year in remote classrooms, with a phased re-entry to face-to-face classrooms as public health conditions in Cobb County allow, is the best way to honor those commitments to our students, parents, and staff.
We continue to actively listen to the concerns of our community and staff during this public health crisis and are adapting the way we serve our community based on student, parent, and staff feedback. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and partnership as we safely serve all students and families in Cobb County.
For more information see https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.