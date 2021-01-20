Cobb County School District plans to borrow $100 million to start early on its sales tax-funded construction projects this year.
The Cobb County Board of Education will be asked to approve a bid for $100 million in short-term construction notes at its meeting Thursday. The money will be used to pay for projects funded by the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education. Borrowing will allow the district to start accepting construction bids earlier in the year, rather than wait for revenues from the 1% sales tax to be collected. The debt would have to be paid back by Dec. 31, and would be covered by the sales tax revenue after it comes in.
According to the school district, construction costs are rising an estimated 4-5% every year, so the district will save money and protect against inflation by buying bids earlier in the year. Last month, the school board approved issuing a request for bids for the loan.
The five-year sales tax, which began in 2019, is projected to bring in a total of roughly $797 million for Cobb Schools. In 2019, SPLOST taxes funded construction of a Harmony-Leland replacement school in Mableton, and the district held a groundbreaking that July. In 2020, the tax revenue funded construction of new buildings for Osborne High School in Marietta, including the new Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy. Additional planned projects include replacements for Eastvalley and King Springs elementary schools and a new middle school in Smyrna.
The Cobb County school board meets for a work session at 3 p.m. Thursday followed by a 7 p.m. meeting at the district’s central office at 514 Glover St. SE in Marietta. For more information or to watch online, visit www.cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.