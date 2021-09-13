The Cobb school board's monthly meetings, previously scheduled for Thursday, will take place on Sept. 23 instead, the school district announced Monday.
The afternoon work session will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The district also said only a special-called meeting will be held on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. solely for an executive session to hear "a student discipline matter."
The change comes after criticism from Temple Kol Emeth Senior Rabbi Larry Sernovitz for the district's scheduling of its school board meeting on Sept. 16, which is Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish faith.
Sernovitz said hosting the board meeting on Sept. 16 would be akin to hosting a meeting on Easter Sunday in the Christian faith, and would limit the ability of the Jewish community to attend the meeting.
"We recognize that Yom Kippur is of vital importance to our Jewish community members and have decided to postpone our regular meeting to ensure that as many of our community members as possible can participate," a news release from the district states. "We stand with all of our stakeholders, including our valued religious organizations and our Jewish families, which is why we have decided to postpone the September board meeting."
District officials say while they understand that the school board meeting change "may cause inconvenience to some," the board and district "are committed to making our meetings as inclusive as possible."
Sernovitz spoke to Pope High School families following student lunch periods on Friday, after a pair of swastikas were drawn in a boys bathroom along with the words "Hail Hitler." The rabbi said the incident had been brought to his attention Thursday by a congregant who is also a student at Pope.
Sernovitz said the district's hosting of a Sept. 16 meeting would also be insensitive, given that recent incident.
In response to the anti-Semitic graffiti, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said the district finds it unacceptable "anytime students misbehave, and in this case disrespect, individual students, people groups, and their school."
"The principal has engaged with community groups who have been affected by this student behavior, and all applicable District policy and law will be applied," she said.
Pope High School is investigating the incident.
