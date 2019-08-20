The Cobb school board is expected to donate land for access near two schools for Cobb County road improvement projects, among other items, at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has recommended the board approve the donation of right of ways and easements to the Cobb Department of Transportation near Lewis Elementary School and McEachern High School.
The $1.5 million project near Lewis Elementary, at 4179 Jim Owens Road in Kennesaw, will add a roundabout at the intersection of Acworth Due West Road and Jim Owens Road/Mars Hill Church Road, and improve an entrance to the school with the installation of a right-turn lane from Jim Owens Road, according to Ross Cavitt, a Cobb County spokesman.
Cavitt said the total 1,024 square feet of right of way and 4,354 square feet of easements needed for the project are expected to be donated by the school district.
The board will also consider donating 20,560 square feet of right of way along Gaydon and New Macland roads near McEachern High School, at 2400 New MacLand Road, Powder Springs, to “continue with roadway improvements and construction in the area,” according to the board’s agenda.
Cavitt said that donation will allow Cobb DOT to continue a widening project that will create left-turn lanes at the high school’s two driveways on New Macland Road and at Gaydon Road. It will also lengthen the existing right-turn lane on Gaydon Road at New Macland Road, along the McEachern High School frontage, as well as add sidewalks “where needed” on both roads, he said.
The overall $2.7 million project runs from state Route 360 to just south of Arapaho Drive, Cavitt said.
In other business the board is expected to consider:
♦ Granting Georgia Power an easement to provide power to portable classroom units at Griffin Middle School;
♦ Modification of a cell tower access easement at Pope High School;
♦ Designation of school surplus materials and property for disposal;
♦ Approval of a local plan/one-year funding application for career education funding of $708,551 for fiscal 2020.
The Cobb school board meets at its board room at 514 Glover St., Marietta, on Thursday at 2 p.m. for a public work session, 5:30 p.m. for a closed session and 7 p.m. for a public voting session.
