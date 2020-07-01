The Cobb County Board of Education will meet Thursday to discuss school reopening plans.
According to the meeting agenda, posted to the Cobb schools website, the only item up for discussion is the start date of the 2020 school year.
“Mr. Ragsdale wants to talk to the board about a single issue. I’m assuming it’s got something to do with opening schools," board Chairman Brad Wheeler said of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The meeting comes only a week after Ragsdale and the Cobb school board announced plans to reopen schools on Aug. 3.
That plan included options for in-person classes and remote learning. Under the plan, families must register their students for their preferred schooling method on ParentVUE between July 2 and July 10. Ragsdale said at the time plans were “subject to change.”
In a statement posted to the district's website Tuesday, Ragsdale said, "We continue to make decisions based first on student and staff safety and in consultation with the Georgia Department of Health and the Governor's office."
To watch the meeting online, visit the Boxcast channel at http://www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx.
