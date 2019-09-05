The Cobb County Board of Education will meet for a called meeting on Monday, according to an official notice from the school district.
The meeting, called for the school board to consider two student discipline appeals, will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the board room at 514 Glover St., Marietta. The board will immediately convene to a closed-door session at the start of the meeting, according to the notice.
