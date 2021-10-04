Stock Cobb Schools

Cobb County School District central office

 Thomas Hartwell

The Cobb school board will meet Thursday for a special-called meeting, according to a notice from the district sent out on Monday afternoon.

The district says the meeting will be held at the board meeting room at 514 Glover Street, Marietta, at 1 p.m. for a closed-door session to discuss legal matters.

The board is required to meet publicly to convene to the closed session and then again to take a vote on any action items discussed during the closed session.

Governing bodies may discuss three topics in closed-door, or executive, sessions: legal matters, personnel matters or real estate matters.

Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn said he could not provide more details on the meeting.

