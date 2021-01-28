MARIETTA — A new Cobb County School District middle school is on track to open in time for fall semester, and proposed feeder patterns would keep most or all of its elementary school students moving into middle school together.
Susan T. Pearson Middle School is projected to be finished by June, according to James Wilson, a consultant for the school district on redistricting for the new school.
Pearson Middle is intended to relieve overcrowding pressures at Campbell and Griffin middle schools. The school, named for Smyrna longtime education advocate Susan Todd Pearson, will sit on the site formerly occupied by Horizon High School on Joyner Avenue near Marietta.
Possible feeder elementary schools include Belmont Hills, Fair Oaks, Green Acres and LaBelle. There are two proposals, one of which will be recommended to the school board when they meet Feb. 11.
In one, called Proposal A, all students from Belmont Hills, Fair Oaks and Green Acres would be assigned to the new Pearson Middle. Proposal B is the same, except it adds LaBelle, where 77.4% of the students would go to Pearson and the other 22.6% would attend Smitha Middle School. High school attendance areas will not change for any of the elementary schools.
Currently, all students from Fair Oaks are assigned to Griffin Middle School, and those from Green Acres all go on Campbell Middle School, according to district data. At Belmont Hills, about 61.1% go to Campbell Middle and 38.9% go to Griffin. At LaBelle, about 77.4% go to Griffin and the other 22.6% go to Smitha.
“We’re very excited about the potential of having what is called direct feeds, which means that all students from Fair Oaks, all students from Green Acres, all students from other elementary schools may all go to the same school,” Wilson told a small group of teachers and a family at Fair Oaks Thursday evening. “That way the children, as they create and develop friendships, will enjoy the opportunity to continue those friendships through school beyond elementary school.”
Cobb Schools staff have been soliciting feedback from families through emails, texts and in a series of public input meetings. They wrapped up the in-person meetings Thursday with one at Fair Oaks and one at Campbell Middle School. The meetings have seen few attendees, Wilson said, and most families have texted his team to share their thoughts on the new middle school and the potential new attendance maps. Most, he said, expressed a preference for the second option which would include some students from LaBelle Elementary.
Cobb school board member Jaha Howard, who represents the new middle school and the surrounding area, said he was optimistic about the plans, which should cut down on travel times for students who would otherwise go to Griffin and Campbell middle schools.
“It’s a close-knit community that’s excited to be able to be together in a fantastic facility,” he said. “The district is very aware that we still have challenges in the Smyrna area with overcrowding...This is a huge piece to take the next step, but our work is not done.”
