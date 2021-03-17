The Cobb Board of Education will consider terminating its contract with the Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers law firm at its meeting Thursday.
The school board’s meeting agenda directs Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to terminate its contract with the Marietta firm.
“The Cobb County School District requires legal counsel with resources allowing it to consistently, reliably, and timely respond to the District’s complex legal needs,” the agenda item reads.
Board Chair Randy Scamihorn did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday evening.
If the item is approved, the district would then have to compile a list of other firms serving school districts with more than 70,000 students and present it, along with a “recommendation for interim legal counsel,” to the board at a special-called meeting Saturday. The district would then have a year to find permanent legal counsel.
The district’s practice of awarding legal contracts has come under fire in the past.
The board’s longtime attorney, Clem Doyle, is a partner in the Marietta law firm.
Prior to 2010, Glenn Brock and his firm, Brock, Clay, Calhoun and Rogers, served as the Cobb School District’s legal counsel. Brock had been the Cobb school board’s attorney since 1989. That the district’s legal services contract had not been bid out since Brock took over in 1989 has been a source of criticism, with several school board members campaigning over the years to bid the legal work out. That never happened. Instead, in 2010, Brock announced his resignation, saying he was passing the torch to a partner in his firm, Doyle.
Doyle already represented Marietta City Schools, something he had done since 2003.
The action comes in the wake of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady’s launching an inquiry into the purchasing practices at CCSD. Those practices came under fire at a recent school board meeting, where a group of parents accused the district of wasting $12 million on unproven technology meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
