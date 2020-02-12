The Cobb school board is expected to hire an architect on Thursday to design the nearly $32 million Eastvalley Elementary School replacement that will move the campus to the former site of East Cobb Middle School.
When complete, the new Eastvalley Elementary School, which will be built across the street from Wheeler High School, will span 136,110 square feet and accommodate 962 students in grades K-5, according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel. She said the new school will add 25 more classrooms than the existing 36.
The current campus sits at 2570 Lower Roswell Road, just over a mile south of its future home. Enrollment data shows the school has about 780 students.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has recommended the board approve Thursday a nearly $1.6 million design contract with Atlanta-based Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates. The design contract price represents 5% of the project's actual cost, according to the board's agenda item.
School board member David Banks, who represents Eastvalley, estimated a construction contract could return to the board in the fall, and he speculated the new school could be open as early as 2022.
Banks said he'd been working on the replacement school project for about three years and was happy to see it placed on Thursday's agenda.
"We're finally there," he said.
The board member did not know what would come of the existing school when students move out, but said Eastside Baptist Church, just west of Eastvalley, has expressed interest in purchasing the campus in the past.
Trailers on campus
According to district officials, the Eastvalley school building is more than 200 students over its capacity, and 13 trailers serving about 20 students each are catching the overflow.
With the trailer space, the east Cobb campus spans about 125,000 square feet, district officials say.
Those trailers were the subject of criticism last year from parent groups, who said the portable classrooms were in poor condition. Five parents, some with the Eastvalley Elementary Foundation, spoke at a Cobb school board meeting in September, saying some of the trailers are crowded, old, moldy and lack structural integrity.
Parents told the MDJ at the time they'd like to see the trailers repaired or replaced while they wait for a new school to be built.
Miranda Philbin, PTA member and mother of an Eastvalley third-grader said Wednesday that no changes to trailers have been made to date.
Philbin said a group of parents are planning to raise money to make repairs to the trailers, but are waiting for approval from the school district.
"Basically (the district) has said that they will not do anything with the trailers because we're getting a new school," she said, adding that what the district has allowed is temporary fixes for some of the conditions causing mold and other issues. "If a teacher says that they need a dehumidifier, that's being provided."
But Ellen Sauve, mother of a fifth grader and vice president of the Eastvalley Elementary Foundation, said those temporary fixes are not enough. Sauve said she wants the district to commit to a third-party mold test and provide those results to Eastvalley parents.
She said other unaddressed concerns created by housing 35% of the school's population in portable classrooms include the fact that when tornado warnings or other extreme weather dictates that students cannot be in the outdoor trailers, the school building is full to its brim.
She noted that fire alarm and intercom systems are not hooked up to the portable classrooms.
"My fifth-grader ... had lunch in her classroom because the cafeteria was needed, so the students that were displaced from the trailers could be educated," Sauve said.
While Philbin and Sauve both said they're happy to see the Eastvalley agenda item moving forward, the east Cobb mothers said their daughters will have moved on before they can reap the benefits.
"We're very excited that the board has taken some action and seems to be moving our ball forward. ... We are hopeful that this means we are moving towards a build out sooner, rather than later," Sauve said. "The question is, what are they going to do in the interim?"
In other business, the board is expected to approve:
- Renaming of the Riverside Intermediate School on South Gordon Road in Mableton to City View Elementary. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced in November that both Riverside Intermediate and Riverside Primary School, about half a mile away, would take on K-5 student bodies in the fall. Currently, Riverside Primary serves grades K-1 and the intermediate school serves 2-5. Ragsdale said Riverside Primary School would be called Riverside Elementary School, and the intermediate school would be renamed.
- A $303,000 contract with Bowen & Watson for upgrades to Shallowford Elementary School's kitchen HVAC systems. The upgrades are expected to be complete in July. The project would be funded through a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education.
Thursday’s work session is set to start at 2 p.m., and the evening voting meeting is set for 7 p.m. Both will be held in the board meeting room of the district’s central offices, 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
