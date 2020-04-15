The Cobb school board will consider approving $4.6 million in roof repairs at four schools, among other items, during online meetings beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a school board agenda.
The roof repairs have been long awaited from some Cobb schools parents, especially those at Campbell Middle School, who attended past board meetings to push the district for an earlier roof replacement schedule.
The school board is expected to approve contracts with Bone Dry Roofing Company and Klein Contracting Group for roof replacements at Campbell and Griffin middle schools and Dowell and Labelle elementary schools.
According to the board's agenda, the board will consider:
- A $1,211,075 contract with Bone Dry Roofing for replacements at Dowell and Labelle;
- A $1,649,840 contract with Klein Contracting Group for the replacement at Campbell Middle School; and
- A $1,747,800 contract with Bone Dry Roofing for the replacement at Griffin Middle School.
The replacements are expected to be complete by the end of July, should the board approve them Thursday.
In other business, the board will consider approving a sewer line easement with Traton Homes at Palmer Middle School. The easement consists of a third-acre permanent easement and a half-acre temporary. If approved, the district would receive $19,669.
To watch the board's online meeting, visit www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx or tune into CobbEdTV on channel 24 for Comcast cable customers and channel 182 on Charter cable.
