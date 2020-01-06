The Cobb school board will meet Tuesday afternoon to appoint its chair and vice chair for 2020, as well as establish its meeting schedule for the year.
The meeting will be held at the board meeting room at 514 Glover St., Marietta, at 1 p.m.
If the proposed 2020 agenda is approved, the board's first work session will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan 16, followed by its first regular meeting at 7 p.m.
A source familiar with school board business told the MDJ the board is likely to elect outgoing Vice Chairman Brad Wheeler as the new chair for 2020 on Tuesday.
But Wheeler, one of four Republicans on the seven-member board, said Monday he will leave speculation to the side and wait for the vote. He said one party's majority doesn't always determine who will be chair.
"These are seven individuals and they'll vote their preference and who they think is the best fit for that job. That's the way I see it," Wheeler said. "It's kind of a dance every year. ... Some people want it and the others don't want them, some people are drafted, some people do want it and they get it."
Wheeler, who served as chair in 2018 and is completing his third year as vice chair, said he is interested in the 2020 chairmanship, but is heading into the meeting with no expectations.
"I've seen it everywhere from a 7-0 vote to 4-3," he said. "There's no rhyme or reason to it. It just is what it is."
Democrat board member Charisse Davis, elected in 2019, has also made her interest in the chair role known.
"I've expressed my interest to serve as chair, a role that many other board members have held, even in their first term," she wrote in an email newsletter to the public.
While Davis did not respond to request for comment on the matter, fellow freshman Democrat board member Dr. Jaha Howard said, regardless of the Republican majority, he plans to nominate her for the role on Tuesday.
"I'm not sure if she will have the votes, but I plan to nominate her for chair. She's clearly the best for the role this year," he told the MDJ on Monday.
Outgoing Chairman David Chastain also did not respond to request for comment but previously told the MDJ that 2019 was a year for the board, with its newly elected members, to get acquainted. He said he hopes 2020 holds more growth as a governing body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.