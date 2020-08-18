In a virtual meeting planned Thursday, the Cobb Board of Education will once again discuss the adoption of a resolution condemning racism, a pledge school board members tabled twice after failing to agree on how to word it.
Board member Randy Scamihorn will open discussion about the resolution Thursday, but he does not believe the board will come to an agreement.
“I asked for it to be brought back for the board’s consideration,” Scamihorn said Tuesday.
Scamihorn presented a draft of the resolution during the July meeting, but board member David Morgan, one of three Black board members, said his colleagues should not vote on it at the time. He said the resolution, as phrased in July, would lead to a split vote.
“We don’t want the stain of, ‘We have a 4-3 vote and it’s absent support from people of color,’” Morgan said during the July meeting. “That would be horrible.”
In the month since the last board meeting, Chairman Brad Wheeler spoke with Morgan “numerous times,” attempting to restructure the resolution and draft a document that all seven board members could agree on. Wheeler said he could not come to a solution with Morgan, and he does not expect that to change before Thursday’s meeting.
“We came to no resolution,” Wheeler said Tuesday.
Wheeler said Scamihorn is still slated to bring up the topic and a potential resolution on Thursday.
“I would hope that everyone takes a good look at it and votes their conscience,” he said.
Morgan did not respond to a request for comment from the MDJ.
The movement for resolution to condemn racism stems from the national unrest and protests against racism and police brutality. Protests swept the nation after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on Memorial Day. They continued in Georgia after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
Budget adoption
The board will also vote on the formal adoption of the district’s fiscal 2021 budget on Thursday. Last month, the district held a public forum about the new budget, and board members tentatively approved the budget. The district will host another public forum Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for the public to provide input on the budget.
The fiscal 2021 budget does not have any employee layoffs or furloughs despite funding cuts from the state. The budget has $1.14 billion in general fund revenues, a drop of $23.6 million compared to fiscal 2020, and $1.17 billion in general fund expenditures, which is $11 million less than fiscal 2020.
If approved, the budget will fund 12,241 local school positions compared to 2020’s 12,182, according to district Chief Financial Officer Brad Johnson. Those positions include in-school employees like teachers, administrators and counselors.
“We added 24 instructional allotment positions, 13 custodial positions, 10 positions for the Early Learning Center at Harmony Leland and 12 positions at Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Osborne,” Johnson said at the July board meeting.
The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Other items
The board will also vote on Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s recommendation to approve the guaranteed maximum price for construction of the new Susan Todd Pearson Middle School in Smyrna. According to the agenda item, the school will have a guaranteed maximum price of $25 million. Evergreen Construction is scheduled to complete the school in November 2021.
During board business on Thursday, Morgan will speak about the district’s facility naming policy and the renaming of some schools, according to the agenda on the district website.
Board member Jaha Howard is scheduled to discuss high school discipline data, according to the agenda. Howard discussed this same topic during the July board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.