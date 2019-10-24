MARIETTA — The Cobb school board will continue its single day of meetings after a 5-2 vote, striking down board member Charisse Davis’s recommendation that the work session and voting session meetings be placed on separate days.
Board members David Banks, David Morgan and Randy Scamihorn, as well as Chairman David Chastain and Vice Chair Brad Wheeler voted against the recommendation.
Once a month, the school board holds an afternoon work session, a 5:30 p.m. closed-door session and a 7 p.m. voting session at the board meeting room at 514 Glover St., Marietta. The board used to hold its work session meeting at least a week before its voting session.
Davis said returning to the two-meeting schedule would increase transparency with the public, give board members and the public time to absorb information-dense presentations and allow constituents more time to give board members feedback on certain items before votes are taken.
“What my experience has been since joining the board ... is that our discussion items are longer and longer, and we’re rushing through items,” she said, giving the example that the board would in “a few short hours” vote to approve its legislative priorities without more than those few hours for public feedback. “We talked last time about governing with excellence (and) doing the people’s business. ... I feel like we can only do that more effectively by having more time to consider the decisions that are coming before us.”
Davis, who joined the board this year, added that when the vote was taken in January 2018 to move from two meetings to one, there was little discussion regarding the reason.
Board member Jaha Howard agreed with Davis’s proposal. Howard, also a freshman member of the board, said since he and Davis joined, there has been an increase in differing opinions, often leading to longer discussions.
“I think that naturally means that we need more time to kind of have a little tug-of-war as we go through different topics,” he said. “I’ve noticed a consistent trend that we get rushed when we’re getting down into the weeds of some very important discussions. ... How many times has this board started kind of sighing, looking at the clock — hurry, hurry, let’s kind of keep things moving? That’s been happening consistently.”
Board Vice Chairman Brad Wheeler said the single meeting day is more efficient for the board, as well as district staff, who only have to prepare for one meeting and then can get back to their usual responsibilities in the district. Wheeler also said board members receive their agenda two weeks ahead of time and should prepare themselves for the meetings.
Board member David Morgan added that when meetings were held on two days, they were both marathons. The question became, “Can we be more efficient?” and the board felt the answer was yes, he said.
Howard countered.
“I’ve been hearing a lot about efficiency, and I think that’s fantastic, especially with manufacturing,” he said. “Effectiveness is what I’m after — effectiveness and end result — and I think that if you ... have the majority opinion, I guess you would think that things are kind of fine the way that they are.”
It’s the board’s job to take as much time as needed to thoroughly hash out the business of Cobb County schools, and two meetings a month would make the board more effective at that job, Howard said.
“We shouldn’t rush through important conversations,” he said.
Board members who say one meeting is enough, including Wheeler and Randy Scamihorn, have also said they have heard no criticisms of the schedule from constituents.
On Thursday morning, Tony Waybright, a Campbell High School parent, sought to change that.
In an email sent to Superintenent Chris Ragsdale and school board members, Waybright preemptively addressed some of Davis’ points.
“Two meetings is much better for allowing public discourse and input to our elected board members,” he wrote. “Today’s proposed legislative agenda item is a great example. First, the public only sees the agenda 48 hours in advance (Posted Tuesday before Thursday meeting). Second, there is nothing attached to know what is being proposed.”
Waybright questioned how the public could have meaningful discussions with board members if the content of the discussion isn’t revealed until hours before a vote.
The change to one meeting day, the “neutering” of the Facilities and Technology Committee and other policy changes have limited public awareness and involvement in policy decisions, affecting Cobb schools, and therefore, its communities, he said.
Waybright closed with one final thought: “We need more sunshine, not less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.