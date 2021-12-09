MARIETTA — In a party line vote Thursday, the Cobb Board of Education approved a district map recommending new boundaries for the board’s seven posts.
The vote was 4-3 with Democrats Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy Hutchins opposed.
An earlier proposal by Davis to keep the current map was voted down 4-3 in a vote that was also along party lines.
Democrats allege the map is an attempt at fortifying Republicans’ majority on the board, something Republican Chairman Randy Scamihorn, who proposed the map, has vehemently denied.
The map draws into the same district the residences of Davis and Howard. A board member must reside in the district he or she represents.
Three of the seven board members —Davis, Howard and Republican David Chastain — are up for reelection next year.
Howard has previously announced plans to run for school superintendent next year.
Davis has declined to say whether she will seek reelection although Republican Amy Henry previously announced she would run for the seat.
Chastain, meanwhile, is running for reelection. Kennesaw State University student Austin Heller previously announced his intention to try to unseat Chastain.
In an interview before Thursday’s board meeting, Scamihorn said, “The general conditions when the firm that we hired to help us with it, was to try to keep all incumbents within their district … and Jaha, in my mind and others, is not considered an incumbent, because he’s already declared to run for state school superintendent. The final analysis is that Dr. Howard and Ms. Davis live so close together, it was just … nearly impossible, without doing some gerrymandering … to keep them separated.”
In addition to the map proposed by Scamihorn, maps proposed by Davis and Hutchins were made public Wednesday night. Those maps also drew Davis and Howard into the same district. On Thursday, however, Davis and Hutchins asked for their maps to be withdrawn.
The politically fraught reapportionment process comes as the school board remains bitterly divided along political lines. Political analysts predicted the Republican majority on the board would seek to maintain its advantage by drawing favorable districts. Cobb has become more politically competitive due to demographic changes over the past decade, culminating in the county commission, sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office all flipping blue in 2020.
Reapportionment is conducted every 10 years based on data from the U.S. Census, redrawing the maps for each school board member’s post. The process has already stirred controversy. In August, the school board hired law firm Taylor English Duma to help redraw the lines. Scamihorn suggested hiring the firm, saying Taylor English had worked in the past with both Republicans and Democrats, and could therefore redraw district lines in a nonpartisan manner.
Davis, however, argued in August the firm would likely draw a map designed to protect the Republican majority, pointing to former Republican State Rep. Earl Ehrhart’s affiliations with the firm (Ehrhart’s wife, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, currently represents west Cobb).
Bryan Tyson, an attorney with Taylor English, detailed the mapmaking process in a presentation before the board Thursday afternoon. At the top of his presentation, he tried to dispel the notion politics came into the process.
“We are a separate legal entity from Taylor English Decisions, which is a lobbying operation affiliated with (Taylor English Duma),” he said. “We are not involved with the (Taylor English) Decision side of the equation, nor did the Decision side have any input, nor did we even talk to them about anything related to this.”
Tyson said he spoke to each board member about the process. Some contributed comments. Others — Davis, Hutchins and Scamihorn — wanted to draw maps.
Ideally, when a governing entity is divided into districts — or, in the school district’s case, posts — each post would have exactly the same number of voters. For example, in a school district with 100 residents and two posts, ideally, each post would have 50 people. Deviation from that number would invite regulatory scrutiny, Tyson said.
In recent years, a state entity that reviews proposed maps has considered deviation of 1% or more “problematic,” Tyson said.
Davis’ map made staying within the 1% deviation a priority, Tyson said. Hutchins did the same, with a twist.
“As the only board member with 100% Title 1 schools, I need help sharing the responsibility of moving forward, closing gaps and making sure that we have high-performing schools,” Hutchins said. “And that is why the map looks the way that it looks.”
Scamihorn, meanwhile, took a more hands-off approach, Taylor said.
“The chair’s direction to us as map drawers was, instead of coming in and kind of drawing with us, he wanted to give us some direction about what we would do and then try to have us create a plan that met those requirements, those expectations,” Taylor said. “And the first is … compliance with the U.S. and Georgia constitutions and the Voting Rights Act.”
Other considerations were the fact that Howard had registered to run for state school superintendent and Scamihorn’s desire to keep districts “compact.”
In an interview before the meeting, Hutchins was candid in saying he believes Scamihorn’s map is drawn to maintain a 4-3 Republican majority.
“It’s not a competitive map … it’s packing, it’s breaking up communities of interest,” Hutchins said. “There’s a lot of different things that the state will look at, that the Department of Justice, if the map was sent to them, would look at, that people who draw maps know that is not proper. … It looks like it is drawn based on race.”
Scamihorn emphatically denied that the maps were drawn to advantage Republicans.
“That’s an outrageous accusation without substantial data or evidence,” Scamihorn said.
In his own district, Hutchins also opposes South Cobb High School being drawn out.
Howard declined to answer specific questions about the maps but said he was displeased with the process.
“I really wish and hope that we have more community interaction and involvement, feedback, before we vote on anything,” Howard said.
On Thursday, Howard pumped the brakes on his earlier announcement to run for state school superintendent. Asked whether the adoption of Scamihorn’s map would affect his plans to run for that statewide office, he said, “it might leave me with less options, but I can’t say I’m surprised.”
Howard added there had been “no official launch” of a campaign for state superintendent.
“Like any person, I’m trying to use some wiggle room, see what (my) options are and then make a decision,” he said. “This is just adding to the information that I need to make important decisions.”
Asked Thursday whether she would seek reelection, Davis said she had “no comment.”
Maps proposed by the school board are sent to a state reapportionment office for review and approval. If approved, the map approved by the board Thursday would return to the Board of Education for final approval before it is sent to the majority-Democrat Cobb County Legislative Delegation. The delegation can choose to use local bodies’ maps as a framework and adjust or draw their own. Cobb’s delegation being controlled by Democrats could complicate the process, but the entire Republican-controlled General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp have final say on the new maps.
Scamihorn’s map would see Post 5, Republican David Banks’ district, gain Walton and Wheeler high schools, currently part of Davis’ post. Post 5 would retain Pope High. Lassiter High would move from Banks’ post into Chastain’s district, Post 4.
Scamihorn would draw Howard and Davis into Post 6, which would contain two high schools — Campbell (currently in Post 2, Howard’s current district) and Cobb Horizon.
Under Scamihorn’s map, Post 2 would include South Cobb High, which is currently in Post 3, Hutchins’ district. Osborne High and the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy would remain in Post 2.
Post 3 would retain Pebblebrook High, lose South Cobb High and gain McEachern High. Republican Brad Wheeler’s Post 7 would lose McEachern, retain Harrison and Hillgrove high schools, and add Kennesaw Mountain High.
Scamihorn’s own district would retain Allatoona High and North Cobb High but lose Kennesaw Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.