MARIETTA — One month after antisemitic graffiti was found in two east Cobb high schools, prompting outcry, the Cobb Board of Education on Thursday passed a resolution condemning antisemitism and racism.
The vote was 4-2 with Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard and Tre Hutchins voting in opposition. The third Democrat on the board, Charisse Davis, was absent.
The resolution states, in part, that “antisemitism, racism, and other forms of hate have no place in our county”; that they “still exist in our communities and must be addressed”; and that the board “reaffirms its continued commitment to take proactive steps to address antisemitism, racism, and all other forms of hate in Cobb County School District.”
In September, swastikas were found scrawled in a boys’ bathroom in Pope and Lassiter high schools. A small swastika was also found drawn in pencil in a bathroom at Simpson Middle School. Initial statements released by the district said the schools had been subject to vandalism and hateful acts, but were not specific, angering members of the county’s Jewish community.
The school board’s Sept. 23 meeting drew dozens of protesters. District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at that meeting the students responsible had been found and would be severely punished, and Scamihorn, the board’s chair, said he had begun work on an antisemitism resolution.
“That resolution isn’t ready yet,” Scamihorn said at the Sept. 23 meeting. “I of course want to collaborate with my board members before bringing anything forward and want to take the time to get it right. But I want our community to hear that from me.”
The resolution, he said Thursday, had been crafted in the preceding month in collaboration with the “community, so it’s not a chair-driven resolution.”
A copy had been sent to members of the board Monday.
Howard and Hutchins said that did not give them enough time to review the resolution.
“I would want us to have more time to digest what is presented and make sure we get it right as a board the first time,” Hutchins said, but a motion to postpone a vote until the board’s November meeting failed along party lines.
The board’s Democrats also took issue with the inclusion of language condemning racism in the resolution.
That the resolution addressed racism, Howard said, “conjures up a lot of hard work and discussion that we had back in the summer of 2020 with a racism resolution that we worked through.”
Spurred by the murder of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that ensued, the Cobb Board of Education tried, and failed, to pass a resolution condemning racism last year. The resolution was discussed at three consecutive meetings, but ultimately failed. The board was unable to agree on the language with members such as Howard and Davis wanting the resolution to speak to the “systemic racism” in the Cobb School District, something board members such as Scamihorn said was an “indictment” of a well-run school district. Scamihorn argued last year in preference of a resolution that condemned racism, “whether it was 1,000 years ago or 1,000 years hence” rather than “singling out a specific thing.”
As a result, the resolution failed in August 2020, with the three Democrats opposed, three of the Republicans in favor and board member David Banks voting “present,” on the grounds it was unnecessary.
Howard made a motion Thursday to amend the resolution against antisemitism and racism to add a clause stating the district and board “humbly regret the current school names that honor Confederate military leaders, and will move with all deliberate speed to rename them in an appropriate way that reflects the goal of inclusion.”
That, too, failed in a party-line vote.
