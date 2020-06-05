Republican Cobb school board members offered their thoughts this week to the MDJ following Democratic board members' sentiments that there is "no appetite" among their fellow board members to help teachers and students address and dismantle racism in Cobb schools.
Cobb school board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis have been pushing since last year for more accountability and "tangible action" to ensure equity for all students, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, and the two say those calls have fallen on deaf ears.
Davis's comment rebuking her Republican colleagues came during an online forum discussing racism and policing on Tuesday. The event was organized by Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid and included discussion with Cobb mayors, local lawmakers, public safety officials and members of the Cobb school board, including Chairman Brad Wheeler. Wheeler at the time of comments from Howard and Davis did not directly respond.
Equity measures: The history
Shortly after they took their seats as new members of the school board in January 2019, Howard and Davis have called on the Republican-majority board to better address issues of systemic racism and implicit bias against students of color.
The measures they've asked the board to consider include implementing districtwide implicit bias training for staff, which the Democratic board members say would be a step toward helping teachers and administrators recognize and work to fix issues such as discipline referrals and action disproportionately affecting students of color.
The Democrats have also asked the board on more than one occasion to appoint a chief equity officer, tasked with ensuring equitable allocation of taxpayer funds and resources among all students, as well as addressing instances of racism and discrimination in Cobb schools.
Those proposals have not received the support of Republican members of the board, who say the district already has student codes of conduct and proper policies and procedures to address the issues as they come up. Howard and Davis have said that they receive eye rolls or are generally discredited when they propose those measures.
They have also expressed their concern with the removal of the board comments section of public meetings and refusal to accept nominations for either one of them to serve as board chair or vice chair, decisions they said felt as measures to silence them.
Parents, school staff and students have also come to the board with similar requests and reports of racism, asking the district to take steps to reform its discipline procedures and transparency in reporting incidents of racism and bullying.
Like Howard and Davis, the parents accuse the district of ignoring racism in the district and refusing to consider measures that will better protect students of color.
"Unfortunately, the district wastes precious time refusing to acknowledge deficiencies that stem from racial insensitivity and bias,” said Jennifer Susko, a Mableton Elementary School counselor and member of an organization of parents, staff, students and other Cobb schools stakeholders. Her comments came at a board meeting last fall. “How much time in Cobb do we need for our progress? So far, we won’t even admit that a problem exists, much less begin a conversation to solve it.”
In February this year, Ivy Williams, a junior at Walton High School in east Cobb, shared with the board her own experience with racism. Williams said a younger white student had used an app on his phone to make a whip-cracking sound as he walked behind her in the halls.
She said when she confronted the white student, he responded with indifference. Williams' mother, Shoshana Williams, also said school officials told her the white student had "no ill intent" and that the response was not appropriate. She said the incident should serve as a "teachable moment" for Cobb schools.
To the MDJ's request for a response from the district and the outcome of discipline proceedings at the time, the district responded with a statement:
“We can't promise all 113,000 students in the Cobb County School District will behave appropriately but we can make sure students receive the support they need when they have a bad experience," the statement read in part. "Whenever such a bad experience is reported, administration investigates (by collecting relevant facts and witnesses) to determine what’s true and what’s not and the student code of conduct is applied appropriately."
The statement goes on to read that investigations are complex and take time and extensive training, but that the Walton administration has the full confidence of the district to make the best possible decision.
A district spokesperson said the student's identity would not be revealed but that he had received discipline in accordance with district policies.
Howard: Are we going to accept that there is a problem?
Following Tuesday's online racism and policing forum, Howard told the MDJ the recent protests and outcry surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has brought to a head how the community discusses race relations. He said racism is not new and is systemic across America. He said the school board and district would be naive to assume racism and implicit bias among staff and students doesn't exist locally.
"It's naive to believe that the whole country is expressing outrage over racism, and we somehow believe it's not happening currently within our school system," Howard said. "Just like any illness, we need to test, we need to seek, we need to search and listen so that we can start finding out the best ways to address it."
He said racism isn't just defined by someone using racial slurs, but it also appears in disproportionate discipline action, as well as unfair treatment or disproportionate treatment of students of color in class. Howard and Davis have called on the district to move from "passive racism" to being actively against it, both obvious and implicit.
He said the question that has to be posed to the school board is, "Do you believe that systemic racism exists in our school system?"
Howard said he is still calling for steps including districtwide implicit bias training and an equity officer. He said while some teachers have received implicit bias training at individual schools, there is no consistency from teacher to teacher in the district.
"The question is, 'Do we believe that there is active racism or bias happening in our schools right now?' And if so, are we doing enough? And if we're not, what are we going to commit to doing?" he said. "I can tell you that, on our board, the majority of board members do not believe that we have a problem."
Davis declined to comment for this story.
Wheeler and Scamihorn: Racism not tolerated, but due process is important
Chairman Wheeler has condemned and described as “tragic” the death of George Floyd, a black man living in Minneapolis. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
He told the MDJ following Tuesday's online forum that he accepts that there will be some incidents of racism among staff and students in a district as large as Cobb's — the second-largest in the state with around 113,000 students.
"To think that someone in that group isn't (racist) ... or does things like (Howard) is saying ... that's a false idea, but the way that the school district deals with this is through the student conduct code and the HR policies for staff and students," Wheeler said. "When these things are reported, then there's due process done. That's the way that this has been dealt with."
He continued, saying racism and racist behavior can't be tolerated in the district and that he understands parent frustration with how long discipline action may sometimes take, but "in this country, everyone's afforded due process." Wheeler said it is important that the facts are collected and considered and accusations vetted.
"Whether you're the victim of this or whoever it is, I think people need to be treated right," he said. "I understand the frustration with these things and support doing what is right — treating people right."
He used the example of Ivy William's experience, noting that he'd approached the student and her mother and told them he felt the incident was "unacceptable."
"I find that disturbing," he said, referring to the incident.
On whether he would support measures like the hiring of a chief equity officer or implicit bias training for all staff in the district, Wheeler said those are decisions that would fall on Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
"As a board member, it's not our role to inject into operation of the schools," he said, noting that straying from that fact could risk the accreditation of the school district. "(The superintendent) is the one that makes that decision. ... We expect our staff from the top down to be doing their job, and we have that code of conduct."
Wheeler also said Howard and Davis "may want to start speaking with other board members," instead of "sitting over there with themselves."
Board member Randy Scamihorn, a fellow Republican, said to those who claim that there is a systemic race problem in Cobb schools, "Bring forth the facts and let us take care of it. But that never happens."
Scamihorn also said that "it is simply not the case," that reports of racism incidents in the district are ignored.
"Privacy laws prevent us from discussing what happens," he said, adding that codes and policies governing the behavior of the board and district staff will be followed and improved as necessary. "To bring forth an accusation to be investigated and then to be acted upon, we do that faithfully. But an accusation is not necessarily fact, and again, for our leaders to bring forward that we have a problem — well, bring forth the facts, not just an accusation that we're not dealing with the accusations and disciplining appropriately."
Scamihorn stressed that his only goal is to "educate our children to the best of their ability and our ability, and I'm going to stay in my lane and make sure that happens."
What the school district gives its students in terms of education he said, is "all they have to compete" with in their future careers.
In terms of whether he would support measures including the hiring of a chief equity officer or implicit bias training, Scamihorn said he had no opinion on the proposals because, "no one's bringing forth facts that those items are needed."
But if the district did have a systemic problem, he said, in terms of an equity or diversity officer, "we need to look at those kind of solutions."
"But right now, we have 114 diversity officers that hold the title of principal. We have clear policies and regulations that those principals are treating our students appropriately, and then we have an appeals process that is very robust," he said.
No matter the issue, Scamihorn said, the Cobb School District is more transparent than "probably any other school district," when it comes to special taxpayer-funded projects or district operations.
"We want our communities to be informed and involved to make sure that we are educating our children," he said. "'What are we about?' That's what others need to ask."
