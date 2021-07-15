MARIETTA — Cobb school board member Charisse Davis said on Thursday she is opposed to including a commencement and special events center on the district's project wish list for an upcoming 1% special sales tax referendum.
Chief Technology and Operations Officer Marc Smith told the board the special events center is estimated to cost about $40 million.
The referendum on the sixth cycle of the voter-approved tax (Ed-SPLOST VI), which the district said could collect $894.8 million from January 2024 to the end of 2028, is expected to come on Nov. 2.
Special events center
Citing Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's own words, Davis said she'd heard time and again that the district has $2 billion in needs and less than half that to be collected through Ed-SPLOST.
"The special events center just really sounds like a 'nice to have' not a 'need to have,'" Davis said. "And just in receiving feedback about, particularly again the events center, it has been almost unanimous negative feedback."
At a time when the district and board needs community support for SPLOST, Davis said, "I'm just not sure that we're doing that with this particular project on this list."
Davis suggested the board amend the agenda's SPLOST resolution, which lists the projects to be included in the proposed tax, without the special events center.
Seemingly in agreement with Davis, board member Dr. Jaha Howard asked for examples of other needs within the overall $2 billion in needs list that could be addressed sooner by removing the special events center from the list of projects on the referendum.
After brief moments of tension and interruptions between Howard, board Chair Randy Scamihorn and Ragsdale, the superintendent gave Howard an example: replacement schools. A handful of replacement schools can easily add up to $100 million, Ragsdale said.
"But, that being said, this district is not slated to grow exponentially or at a rapid pace or a significant amount of FTEs (enrollment)," Ragsdale pointed out.
'An estimation'
During the discussion, Ragsdale also cautioned against using the estimated price tag or any individual project's for that matter, because "we don't know what the cost is."
"This is estimation," he said. "We have to also estimate inflation, and so with construction where it is now, we anticipate, by the time SPLOST VI kicks off, construction costs are going to come way down."
Ragsdale called "not necessarily appropriate" attempting to lay out costs of individual projects, out of concern of presenting misleading information, or prices that could change.
"To say to the community right now, 'OK, this is how much we're anticipating,' again, that project, as you have asked, Dr. Howard, is that going to be prioritized over a school, per say? And we don't have that answer either, as far as what the priority is for every single project in a SPLOST."
Howard, however, pointed to significant infrastructure and individual school needs, the largest line item on the referendum's project list at $349.8 million, asking whether a reduction in Ed-SPLOST VI's replacement facility budget could help the district address more of the $2 billion in need.
"Would that be a fair and accurate statement?" he asked Smith.
"It is absolutely a give-and-take scenario. If you take from one scenario, you give to another," Smith replied.
"So basically, as a leadership, we're just, we're making a choice ... on what we want to spend our money on, so — taxpayer money," Howard responded. "OK, that really helps me."
The district's SPLOST list for the referendum also includes a new elementary school in south Cobb, a rebuild of the main Sprayberry High School building in east Cobb and a second career academy.
Ragsdale said Thursday the new career academy, to be placed somewhere in the northern region of the county, would serve the entire school district, just as the Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy on Osborne High School's campus in Smyrna does.
Other items include facility upgrades and additions at North Cobb High, Bells Ferry Elementary and Tapp Middle schools; athletic facility and stadium upgrades; individual school site improvements; and general infrastructure, security and technology enhancements.
New annexes are expected for Kincaid, Mt. Bethel, Murdock, Sope Creek and Tritt elementary schools.
Welcome back
Thursday's school board meeting was the first in over a year that the public was allowed to observe in the same room as board members.
Desks at the front of the room were once again filled with Ragsdale's executive cabinet members, while only a handful of residents and speakers filled a few chairs in the gallery at the afternoon work session.
Nevertheless, two Cobb residents and Pebblebrook teachers who spoke with the MDJ said they were happy to be back inside the room.
"I wish there was a little more social distancing, but it's good to be back to actually hear them, see them. It's a lot better than being on a Zoom," said Kara Harris.
Harris said though she and Anna Clay, who sat next to her, were vaccinated, they still wanted to be cautious for themselves and others.
The community's return to the board room is also better for government transparency with the community, Clay added.
"I think it's much better community involvement," she said, noting that there had been demonstrations for and against district policies and board actions as of late. Those people actively demonstrating in the parking lot have recently been unable to watch at the same time what's going on inside, Clay said.
"Now, they can have a demonstration outside and then come inside and see what's happening, so there's not that disconnect," she said.
