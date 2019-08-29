MARIETTA — Cobb school board members differ on calls for the hiring of a chief equity officer in the district, a position some school counselors say will help properly address potential instances of racism and discrimination in Cobb schools.
Members of Stronger Together, a self-described collection of students, families, educators and community members advocating for racial justice in the Cobb County School District, spoke at the school board's last meeting, saying their repeated calls for the district to address reports of racism in schools has fallen on deaf ears.
Jennifer El, Stronger Together member and Mableton Elementary School counselor, told the school board creating a culture of accountability begins with admitting mistakes and making efforts to address inequities. El said she and others have shared data and anecdotal evidence with officials that black students have "unmet needs in this district," but that evidence has been ignored.
"Unfortunately, the district wastes precious time refusing to acknowledge deficiencies that stem from racial insensitivity and bias," she said. "How much time in Cobb do we need for our progress? So far, we won't even admit that a problem exists, much less begin a conversation to solve it."
John Nwosu, a counselor at Garrett Middle School, said minority students face complex challenges that others may not, and the district has no staff member equipped to handle those challenges. Referring to family separations based on legal status in the U.S., Nwosu said "in the last two weeks" he worked with a student at his school who "broke down," because his father had been taken away.
He also said many black students and their families are still affected by legacies of discrimination, like Jim Crow-era laws.
"One of the things that Cobb says is that 'We have training for our teachers, and that we want to hear from anyone that's experiencing a problem in our county,'" he said. "We need someone who is trained and dedicated and we need someone who can help us train districtwide culturally responsive teaching and practices to improve those students who are dealing with trauma from the complex histories that their families have had to navigate and they continue to have to navigate."
The simple response to the public comments, said board member Randy Scamihorn, is the district does not need a chief equity officer. Scamihorn said the same people have "continued with those accusations" but offered no evidence of the racism they say is happening.
"That small group, Stronger Together, in essence what they're trying to do is pull us apart," Scamihorn said. "We do not have anything near systemic, and there's no reason to put another layer of government between parents and teachers and the school board."
While some governments, like the city of Atlanta, have created an equity officer position, Brad Wheeler, the board's vice chair, said what is right for one government isn't necessarily right for Cobb schools. He also said board members would be overstepping should they debate Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's staffing decisions.
"Mr. Ragsdale is aware of this and he runs our district, and if he perceives that that's what we need to do, I have a lot of confidence in him to bring that to a board decision," Wheeler said. "That would be his call."
Board Chairman David Chastain echoed Wheeler, saying that while isolated incidents may exist, he has yet to see a complaint on the books. He said making unsubstantiated claims of racism during public comment gives the district nothing concrete to address and does not equate to the need to hire a new executive. He added that in some incidents, race is perceived as the issue when the situation has nothing to do with race. A filed complaint would allow the district to properly review any incidents, he said.
"I'm not saying that these things absolutely do not exist, I'm just saying that people need to point fingers and file a complaint. ... I don't know where the inequities are that they're talking about, but somebody needs to — if they have a formal complaint — file it."
Once a complaint is filed, Chastain said, it's up to the superintendent to bring it to the board.
"The complaint department is open 24 hours a day," he said.
But Jillian Ford, a member of Stronger Together who is listed on Kennesaw State University's website as an associate professor of social studies education, called any claims that formal complaints hadn't been filed "categorically false."
Ford told the MDJ she knows personally at least a dozen Cobb families who have filed complaints at the school, district and federal level.
"Stronger Together had a meeting (recently) in which more than 30 people showed up, citing complaints they have filed with their schools and the district," she said Monday. "Any school board member who says that no formal complaints have been filed is not simply unaware. That person is actually lying."
Democrats on the board were more receptive to the suggestion to hire the new executive staff member.
David Morgan said the district should be open to any ideas that could improve the district as a whole.
While he did not specifically address the chief equity officer debate, Jaha Howard said it would be a "horrible mistake" if the district were to ignore "the reality in some of our schools."
And at the close of the meeting, Davis pointed out that one of the governments that has created the position is a neighboring school district.
"I recently learned that Gwinnett County Schools hired a chief equity officer, so this work and these conversations are happening around us, and I hope that as a district, we don't give up on that conversation," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.