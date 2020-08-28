In a live video streamed to Facebook on Thursday, Cobb school board member Jaha Howard answered questions, addressed concerns about online learning and called on listeners to take necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
Howard, who represents Campbell and Osborne high schools, said daily COVID-19 numbers are starting to decline in Cobb County, but he encouraged listeners to exercise caution when assessing the trends of the virus.
“We need at least two weeks to see where the trend is going and if it’s a true trend,” Howard said. “Also, please keep in mind that we were heading one direction, but then after July 4th our COVID numbers went bananas, and there is a major concern that the same thing may happen for Labor Day.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 status report on Friday, Cobb County is reporting 227 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. At last week’s school board meeting, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale provided a possible target of 200 cases per 100,000 residents to begin phase one of the district's reopening plan.
“This is not to say this is a hard parameter that ‘we’re not going to come back until we get this,’ or ‘we’re definitely going to come back as soon as this number hits,’” Ragsdale said at the Aug. 20 meeting. “But the number that we’re looking at is 200.”
“We’re at the mercy of what our COVID numbers are looking like,” Howard said on Thursday's livestream, “and our hospital capacity here in Cobb County.”
The district will launch phase one of its plan to reinstate face-to-face learning based on data rather than dates, Ragsdale said last week. That reopening plan features three phases to move students into the classroom. Phase one will give elementary school students and all students with special needs the option to return to schools for face-to-face instruction.
On Thursday, Howard said the district’s plan should be more flexible to accommodate students.
“I wholeheartedly believe that a lot of our kids with special needs, they need to be back in the classroom even sooner than phase one,” Howard said. “Make up a phase before phase one. Let’s make that happen.”
Cobb County School District started the year online only on Aug. 17, carrying out classes remotely through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System platform. Howard, who has three children in CCSD elementary schools, empathized with other families in the district.
“For those who have young children, we are experiencing a lot of the same challenges that you are,” Howard said. “Maybe part of this Facebook live is just to let you know that we’re all humans together, and this sucks and there is no perfect option out there.”
While there may not be a perfect option, Howard prefers the virtual start to the school year.
“I do believe that we are currently in the better option,” he said, “but I am eager, like many of you, to get back face-to-face as soon as possible.”
The board member echoed concerns of families asking for more details about the district’s plan to reinstate the face-to-face learning option.
“I don’t think, as a district, we’ve done a very good job communicating more frequently and thoroughly about our thought process, how things are happening, how decisions are made,” Howard said.
He expressed frustration with his colleagues on the board for declining to hold a special-called meeting with Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. During the July meeting, board member Charisse Davis made a motion to hold a special meeting with Memark to discuss COVID-19 data, but the board voted against it 3-4 with David Banks, Randy Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler and David Chastain opposed.
“We need information,” Howard said. “Regardless of what you feel about the information, we all need the same information so we can have a better chance of being on the same page. And we can do that whenever the board wants… but the majority of the board has to want to do it.”
To reinstate face-to-face instruction, the community spread of COVID-19 needs to continue declining, Howard said. In the video, which had nearly 6,000 views Friday, the board member called on listeners to remain vigilant in practicing virus mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m asking you, no matter who you are or where you are, please encourage your friends and family and everyone in Cobb County to please wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask,” Howard said. “Let’s just do what we need to do to get back into the classroom.”
