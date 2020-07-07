Cobb school board member Charisse Davis took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to make an announcement.
“Masks will be required for CCSD Students and Staff. Exemptions will be granted as needed. That is all the information I have right now from the superintendent,” Davis wrote in her social media post.
Yet when the MDJ contacted the school district to confirm what she said, a district spokesperson said while information had been provided to the Cobb Board of Education, it was not meant to be released publicly at this time. The spokesperson went on to say that as is the district’s practice, it would be providing updated information on a weekly basis and to stay tuned.
