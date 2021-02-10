The Cobb County school board will be asked to vote on hiring an architect to design a performing arts center at Osborne High School on Thursday.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is asking the board to approve paying Chapman, Griffin, Lanier, Sussenbach Architects $317,265 to design the facility.
A replacement for Osborne’s theater is among the district projects funded by education sales tax dollars. The current Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or Ed-SPLOST, began in 2019 after voters renewed it, and expires at the end of 2023.
According to the district, the design budget is 5% of the total estimated cost of the project. Based on that figure, the project could cost up to about $6.3 million.
Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for Cobb Schools, did not provide a timeline or other information about the performing arts center but said “all available details about the performing arts center will be presented during tomorrow’s Board meeting.”
Also at the meeting, the school board will consider:
♦ Attendance zones for the upcoming Susan Todd Pearson Middle School;
♦ A $689,195 contract to Carroll Daniel Construction Co. to build a parking lot at Campbell High School, funded with Ed-SPLOST.
♦ Over $2.6 million in curriculum and content for K-12 fine arts, middle and high school band and orchestra, and middle and high school Career, Technology and Agricultural Education.
♦ Closeout of Georgia Department of Education capital outlay projects, to receive state reimbursements of up to $672,788 for projects the district has paid for. The projects were renovations and additions at Hollydale Elementary School, Keheley Elementary School, Kincaid Elementary School, Lassiter High School and Powder Springs Elementary School.
The board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday for a work session, followed by its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the district office, 514 Glover St. in Marietta. Meetings are also streamed live on the district website, cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.