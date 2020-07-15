Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said Wednesday he was unable to reach an agreement with board member Dr. Jaha Howard on the wording of a resolution that condemns racism.
Last month, the Cobb school board was unable to come to a consensus on the topic, agreeing to postpone a vote on the matter while Scamihorn and Howard met to hammer out wording differences.
Governments across Cobb County began passing such resolutions last month in the wake of national outrage over the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police officers.
Despite not reaching agreement with Howard, Scamihorn said he will present a resolution to the school board Thursday he believes has the votes to pass.
Scamihorn said a good faith effort was made to reach consensus with Howard, noting the two met three times in meetings lasting one to three and a half hours over the last month.
“Each one of them was civil, but very serious in nature, and we had some concession, more by me, in my opinion, than by him. I felt like we reached a very reasonable compromise, but he wanted it more his way or the highway.”
In a social media post published to his public Facebook page on Wednesday, Howard expressed support for his version of the resolution, saying, “After over a month (of) discussions and delays, I’m urging my colleagues to vote unanimously in favor of this resolution.”
In his post, Howard published a potential version of the resolution, stating that it is a combination of his “colleague’s original draft and my original draft.”
“In the spirit of transparency, I thought it appropriate for you to see the document that we have struggled to adopt up to this point,” Howard writes in his Facebook post.
According to Howard’s draft, recent local and national events inspired the Cobb school board to take action. The draft states “the Cobb County Board of Education is grieved by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks. We affirm the overwhelming outcry (from) Americans in every state for the dismantling of systemic racism in all of its forms.”
The document goes on to denounce racism, prejudice and hate, stating they “have no place in our county.” In the document, the board states it is dedicated to creating “an inclusive school district built on trust and dedicated to stand up against all forms of racism.”
According to Howard’s post, the board will acknowledge the history of systemic racism in Cobb County, and will commit to actions such as implementing “targeted anti-racist programs and policy.”
Scamihorn said he will not be voting for Howard’s version.
“It’s been brought to my attention that he has once again taken a serious issue and put it out into the public to be negotiated and bandied about until it’s almost meaningless,” Scamihorn said. “Bottom line, he wants a resolution that is dark in nature and foreboding in tone. I want a serious and forward-looking positive vision for our school system.”
Scamihorn said the resolution should be similar in nature to the ones the other Cobb governments have approved.
“Unfortunately, he seems to think that he can bully to get his way by going on Facebook and stirring up emotions that are unnecessary, and I believe his philosophy is simple with this or any other issue,” Scamihorn said. “His philosophy is ‘it’s my way or the highway,’ and get others to bully those he disagrees with. I will continue to work with the board to see if we can come up with a resolution that is positive and forward-looking.”
Report on high school discipline
During Thursday’s meeting, the board is also scheduled to hear from Howard about high school discipline data.
“I’ve asked our superintendent and his team to share our discipline data at the high school level for specific code violations broken down by student groups like gender, race, social economics, etc.,” Howard said. “This agenda item is a response to Cobb parent concerns and state/national trends.”
Howard said the data would potentially show if different student groups are being disproportionately punished for specific code of conduct violations.
The board will broadcast Thursday’s meeting on its website at http://www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. It will be preceded by a virtual budget public forum at 9 a.m. and a tax digest public hearing at 9:30 a.m.
