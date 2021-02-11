The Cobb County Board of Education, by a slim majority, extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract to last another three years Thursday.
The vote was 4-3 with Democrat board members Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Tre' Hutchins voting no.
Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the school district, said details about the contract were not available, and would be written over the “the next number of days and weeks.”
If the contract wasn’t extended, it would have expired in 2023. Three years is the maximum contract length according to state law.
Ragsdale thanked the board for the contract extension.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity as well to thank the board for the vote of confidence to proceed in the leadership of the best place to teach, lead and learn,” he said. “I look forward to continuing that, and all of the one team, together functioning as one team.”
Ragsdale was hired as superintendent in 2015. Before that, he had served as deputy superintendent and served as an interim superintendent in 2014 when the previous superintendent, Michael Hinojosa, left.
