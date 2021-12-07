The Cobb Board of Education is expected to lift the veil on its proposed district maps at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Appearing on the board’s agenda is a redistricting and reapportionment presentation by Chairman Randy Scamihorn, for potential action by the board. Also appearing is a similar item by board member Charisse Davis — without the “for potential action” note.
The relationship between the two items isn’t clear. Neither Scamihorn nor Davis immediately responded to requests for comment.
Reapportionment is conducted every 10 years based on data from the U.S. Census, redrawing the maps for each school board member’s district. The process has already generated controversy when in August, the board hired law firm Taylor English Duma to help redraw the lines.
The contract came at the suggestion of Scamihorn, who said given Taylor English’s past work with both Republicans and Democrats, he believed the firm could conduct the politically-fraught act of drawing district lines in a nonpartisan manner.
Davis, however, raised objections over former Republican State Rep. Earl Ehrhart’s affiliations with the firm (Ehrhart’s wife, State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, currently represents west Cobb). Davis charged that were the board to hire Taylor English, the firm would likely come back with maps designed to benefit the Republican majority.
The process is particularly fraught given three of the board’s seven members are up for reelection next year — Democrats Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard and Republican David Chastain. Howard previously announced he intends to run for school superintendent next year, leaving Post 2 without an incumbent.
Should Democrats win all three races, they’ll flip control of the board away from the Republican majority.
Whatever the maps look like Thursday, they’re far from final products. They’ll next advance to the Cobb Legislative Delegation, the chair of which — State Rep. Erick Allen — told the MDJ last week he’s waiting to see what the board comes up with before weighing in. Finally, the maps will advance to the appropriate state House and Senate committees in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.