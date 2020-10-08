Democratic candidates for the Cobb County school board joined a virtual forum this week to answer questions and discuss the district’s reopening plan amid the pandemic.
School board challengers Julia Hurtado, Vickie Benson, Lindsay Terrebonne and Leroy Tre’ Hutchins participated in the Tuesday forum, tackling issues like communication from the school board and best learning practices as schools reopen.
During the two-hour forum, the candidates called on the district to provide COVID-19 case counts for individual schools. As of Wednesday, the school district published a cumulative case count among all students and staff since July 1. Benson, who is running to unseat Randy Scamihorn in northwest Cobb, said public COVID-19 data would help with contact tracing.
“They don’t have to give you the exact person,” Benson said. “But, they need to make sure that the data is there so when they do track that person, they’ll be able to give the information back to the parents, as well as making sure that the teachers know the information.”
Terrebonne, who is challenging school board Chairman Brad Wheeler for his seat in west Cobb, agreed with Benson, noting that communication is critical for families to make informed decisions about virtual and face-to-face learning.
“I think we have to convey this information,” Terrebonne said. “We have to know what’s going on to be able to make the best decisions for our families.”
Hurtado, who is challenging board member David Banks for his seat in northeast Cobb, said providing COVID-19 case counts for individual schools is an important matter of public health.
Last week, the district requested updated guidance from local public health officials about how to provide COVID-19 case counts.
The candidates also discussed how they would improve communication and transparency from the school board.
When asked how she would communicate with her constituents as a board member, Terrebonne floated the idea of hosting quarterly town hall meetings. She said she would model her own communication on that of board member Jaha Howard.
“I think that Dr. Howard has set a great standard for this,” Terrebonne said. “He will just go live (on Facebook) and interact with everybody’s comments and answer questions, and I’ve really loved how he does that.”
Virtual and Face-to-Face Learning
The candidates also addressed the district’s reopening plan, which launched with elementary students and some special education students on Monday. Hurtado acknowledged that many students are continuing to learn remotely even as the district began to reopen some of its schools. Many classrooms have a blend of students with some learning face-to-face and others learning remotely.
“We can’t forget what’s happening with our virtual learners. We spent a lot of money on (the Cobb Teaching and Learning System),” she said. “I want to make sure that we are looking at this platform and optimizing our usability so that it’s doing what it’s intended to do and our virtual learners aren’t falling behind.”
Terrebonne said it is important to evaluate the needs of teachers as they instruct two groups of students at once.
“I know they are working harder than they’ve ever worked before, and it’s not enough to just say that our teachers are heroes,” she said. “We need to support them and make it so it’s not so hard.”
Hutchins, who is running unopposed to replace outgoing board member David Morgan in south Cobb, joined the town hall about an hour into the conversation and said the district can work to shore up its digital learning platform and work out any remaining glitches for future use.
“I think digital learning is important, and I think what COVID has taught us is that this is a different way to actually facilitate learning,” Hutchins said. “Many people within my community in particular have a liking to it. They actually feel like it’s a very good way to learn.”
Republican incumbents Scamihorn, Banks and Wheeler were invited to Tuesday night’s town hall, but did not participate.
The event was organized by a private Facebook group, called the Cobb County School District Unofficial Community Page. While the group is private, page administrator and event organizer Rebecca Harriss granted the MDJ permission to cover the forum.
Harriss said candidates received invitations Aug. 31. According to Harriss, Banks did not respond while Scamihorn and Wheeler declined.
