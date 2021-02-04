Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn has launched a weekly video series about the latest news in the Cobb County School District.
Called "The Chairman's Brief," the first episode featured Scamihorn praising the district's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cobb Schools has been offering families a choice between in-person and remote learning since the fall semester. Scamihorn said he's often asked why the district doesn't mandate that all students be in school, or all students learn remotely. He said many parents have to be at work and can't leave their children at home. And Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and other district leaders are relying on guidance from Cobb-Douglas Public Health, Scamihorn added, which supports schools being open, though they encourage anyone who can to keep their children at home to do so.
"The superintendent and his staff understand that every family in our community has been impacted differently by the ongoing pandemic. So there is no one-size-fits-all response that will work for every student or family," Scamihorn said.
He cited a Centers for Disease Control study released last week which showed COVID-19 transmission is low in schools when masks are worn and social-distancing measures are practiced. Currently, Cobb Schools requires masks "when social distancing is not possible."
Scamihorn shared some of the safety measures the district has taken, including frequent cleaning at facilities, hand-sanitizing stations, and the board's recent purchase of aqueous ozone and ultraviolet light equipment said to kill pathogens for elementary schools. He said the district uses 60 protocols for health and safety.
"Everything that can be done during a pandemic is being done," he said.
Stacy Efrat, a parent of three students in east Cobb, said she was hoping the video would answer questions she and other parents have, including metrics used to open and close schools, plans for virtual vs. in-person options for next school year and specifically protecting teachers while they are waiting to be eligible for vaccinations. She also wanted to know more about what caused the district's AlertPoint emergency system to malfunction Tuesday, causing school lockdowns.
"Unfortunately, none of these questions were answered," she said in an email. "In fact, despite offering to take questions from the community, it didn't appear that he was answering anything. The video was 9 minutes of 'fluff'. I was shocked when it ended because he never actually said anything of substance. It was basically an infomercial, and by this point, we can see right through it."
Thursday, Scamihorn said the video was pre-recorded the previous day, and he plans to keep the videos in that format. He said he will take questions by email and social media and then share them and respond to them in the videos. The series is planned to be posted on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. through the end of the year.
