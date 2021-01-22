This month, the Cobb County Board of Education elected Randy Scamihorn chair of the board for this year. The MDJ sat down with him over Zoom to hear his plans for 2021 and how the semester’s going so far.
Now that you’re the school board chair for 2021, what are your priorities or your plans for the school board this year?
Well, I’ve mentioned earlier, a couple of weeks ago to several people, my goal is to continue our excellence in education, providing teachers the resources they need to do that. Safety for our students, faculty and staff is paramount. Number one, if you don’t feel safe, then it’s very difficult to learn and do other things. Then I would like to see us try to work together more cohesively as a board. I don’t know if that’s possible with the split board, but we’re going to work at it.
What are the biggest challenges facing your school district right now? And what do you plan to do to address those?
Well, the biggest challenge for all of us is COVID-19 and because of that, another big challenge is doing everything we can to give an adequate education to our students because we can’t recover the time lost. And that’s through no fault of anybody’s, but we must try to do everything we can to continue educating our children, because what we give them during their school years is all they have to compete in the world. So it’s very important that we do everything we can from everybody, whether it’s bus drivers, custodians, teachers, district staff, administrators, we have got to do everything we can do to help our parents and educate their children.
What have you heard from parents and staff members on how school is going since the semester started back?
The main thing that I hear is — I want to be a conservative in my estimate — about 60, 65% of parents want the choice of face-to-face or virtual. The other 40% keep on insisting that we all be virtual and stay virtual. And I understand both sides. How do you help a single mom or single dad, two or three children, probably working two jobs, trying to make ends meet? And so what do you say to them, you know, if you go virtual? And we may have to go virtual, well, we have been virtual, but we may have to go virtual on the long-term if things change. So I don’t rule that out. But I’m hopeful that we can continue offering choice.
As you said, Cobb County Schools is closed this week. Can you tell us more about the factors driving that decision and any district decisions on whether to keep schools open or to close them?
The primary factor, the most important factor is our numbers are slowly increasing, positive numbers for COVID. And the staff had made the decision that we could go virtual for one week. It just happened to be a coincidence, but a good thing maybe, at least for those that want face to face: We’re actually getting nine days of being out of school, if you count the weekends (and) three days of virtual learning, which was, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, ‘cause we don’t go on Wednesdays anyway. ...Several of our schools, don’t quote me on exactly, but I think about a dozen of our schools, 10 to 12 schools, are already virtual for reasons of their high numbers. So, with that amount of time that they’ve already been closed and the nine days for all of us, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off or a decrease in numbers.
You referenced this earlier, but I think we both know the school board is divided on a number of issues and meetings can sometimes get heated to say the least. So are you going to do anything to improve the situation? And if so, what?
Well, I’ve always been doing something to try to improve the situation. But as with any partnership or relationship, it’s a two-way street. And so I’m hopeful that we can see both sides come toward the middle rather than one side or the other expecting everybody to move completely to their side. But we’ll continue to ensure that teachers and faculty and students are getting the best that they can get from the district as far as education, conditions and whatever we can do to provide for them.
Is there anything else that you’d like to add? Any final thoughts?
I’m looking forward to the year. I am optimistic that we will set a different tone, and, I’m hopeful that it’ll be received in the spirit of what it’s meant.
Now let me add one more thing...the emphasis that I put on myself and others, where I can is, we want to continue having the excellent education and educational environment for our parents and for our students, that is also very important. So that is where I’ll be working, regardless of difference of opinions. We need to make sure that we do not lessen or destroy the hard work over the last 50, 60 years that our predecessors have built to make this county one of the best in the nation to get an education.
