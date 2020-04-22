Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn ascended a virtual stage this week, addressing issues including the county's senior school tax exemption, need for mental health resources and how the coronavirus may change education, as well as racism and bullying in the district.
Two Democratic candidates — Lynn Lafferty and Vickie Williams-Benson — are facing off in the June 9th primary for a chance to face Scamihorn in the Nov. 3 general election.
Scamihorn was first elected to the school board in 2012 and is running for his third term.
Lafferty, a mother of two and former Cobb special education teacher of 14 years, says she’s running to increase the district's accountability, including in discipline and bullying reporting, as well as bolster mental health resources, especially in middle schools.
Williams-Benson, a 23-year-educator and a STEM teacher for a school district on the Georgia-Alabama border, says she is running to ensure the emotional, mental and physical health of teachers, address inequalities for students and increase cultural sensitivity.
She also said she supports the expansion of non-traditional education measures, such as entrepreneurship and school-to-work programs for students who do not choose college.
With the exception of Lafferty's occasional suggestion that Scamihorn has not been present enough in his post over his terms, the sitting board member's name went largely unmentioned during the virtual town hall, hosted by the Cobb Democrats.
To that criticism, Scamihorn has said he is available nearly around the clock for his constituents and has had a visible presence at school events, sports activities and even public events outside of school jurisdiction.
Most pressing issues
Williams-Benson said among the most important issues facing the school district are the incidents of racism in Cobb schools and the need for cultural awareness among teachers.
She said racism is "very much alive today" and that not only students, but also teachers have been the perpetrators.
Williams-Benson said teachers should be trained to better understand how to interact with students of various backgrounds and cultures. She said doing so will help the district avoid the disproportionate number of students of color who receive discipline or even end up in the justice system.
"Minorities are disciplined in school with bias compared to their white peers. There's an overuse of suspensions and expulsions," she said, adding that minorities are three to five times more likely to receive punishment than their white peers. "Data speaks volumes, and when you have disparities in the county and you keep saying this is the best school district in the state of Georgia, you have to look at the overall package."
Williams-Benson said she would work with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to implement intervention and prevention programs to address the issue, as well as consider a student's background when making discipline decisions.
Lafferty listed the most pressing issues for Cobb schools in order of importance: accountability, waste and bullying.
She agreed with Williams-Benson, saying that discipline measures have been disproportionate and that she is "not 100% convinced that Cobb's data was taken with fidelity."
"If we don't know the true statistics, it won't get any better. If bullying numbers look skewed, then what else is skewed?" she said.
Lafferty also said students' backgrounds should be weighed when making discipline decisions, and that the school district needs to reform its discipline policies. The focus, she said, should be on the social-emotional wellbeing of students.
"To address the actual problem, you have to build strong relationships, push the academics to the side for a second and talk to the kids," she said. "Every child who walks through the door has a different history. ... We can't immediately change the behavior but we can work to turn it back around."
Lafferty added that school counselors are stretched "as thin as they can go," noting that, with 1,500 students, Campbell Middle School only has three counselors. She said the district should allocate more mental health resources and prevent counselors from having to take on administrative roles, so they can focus on providing mental health services to children.
Noting that, for ages 15-24, suicide is one of the country's top leading causes of death, Lafferty said a focus should be placed on providing more mental health assistance to middle schools.
"Fifteen-year-olds didn't just turn 15 and decide to end their life. This is something that festers for a while," she said.
Tax exemptions and audits
Both Lafferty and Williams-Benson supported the creation of a task force to independently review the county's special 1% sales tax for education (Ed-SPLOST) and senior school tax exemption, which allows eligible Cobb residents age 62 and over to avoid paying school tax.
Lafferty called the suggestion a "great plan to start fresh with a baseline."
She said an independent audit of these portions of district finance could result in reduction of waste and reallocation of money "where it can go to benefit our kids and staff," for example, in spending for more mental health resources.
Williams-Benson said she'd not only support an audit, but nonstop monitoring of tax exemptions and SPLOST dollars. She suggested that any reallocated money could be invested in technology or "intervention and prevention programs."
How has COVID-19 changed education?
Both Lafferty and Williams-Benson said COVID-19 and the school closures that resulted, forcing online learning for the final months of the school year, have likely resulted in changes to the educational landscape.
Williams-Benson said parents will likely be "more adept" at helping their children with online work, and that "e-learning" may be the new norm.
She suggested the district develop a plan to create more widespread online learning channels that do not require real-time interactions, allowing students more flexibility in each student's learning pace. She also said expanding online learning opportunities could save the district on transportation costs.
Lafferty, on the other hand, said while she would support an expansion of part-time online course offerings for high school students, she did not support it for students at least in pre-K through second grade. She said those younger students need "social interaction and support."
But she also said the picture of the future still isn't quite clear.
"We don't know what is going to happen in the new normal, so it's hard to tell how to reimagine the traditional school model," she said.
