In a virtual town hall held on Thursday night, six candidates for the Cobb County School District Board of Education made one of their final appeals to voters before Election Day on Tuesday.
Conversation among incumbents and challengers focused on the school district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, policies for marginalized communities and how to ensure transparency from schools.
The candidates came to many agreements. They said transparency and open communication with constituents is vital. They noted that equity in access to school tools and resources is critical to student success. However, they differed in their plans to reach those end results.
Julia Hurtado, a Democratic nominee contending for incumbent Republican David Banks’ seat on the school board in northeast Cobb, said the district can address barriers to education by focusing on most urgent needs and hiring a chief equity officer.
“We need to make sure that everyone has access to these great schools,” Hurtado said. “So when there are barriers like tech insecurity, and students don’t have access to hardware or software to learn virtually, that’s a problem.”
The issue of access to technology has been exacerbated by the pandemic as more than 30,000 students requested computers from the district in order to participate in virtual learning. The board should have appropriate conversations about these concerns, bringing them up for discussion in public meetings in order to come up with adequate solutions, Hurtado said.
Banks, Hurtado’s opponent, declined to participate in Thursday night’s town hall, according to moderators from the East Cobb County Council and South Cobb Council PTAs.
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler, defending his west Cobb seat against Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne, cited the district’s rising test scores as a measure of success. When asked what he would do differently to further educational equity for marginalized students, Wheeler said board members have to work together with the superintendent to enable student success.
“The school system as we know it in the last six, seven, eight years under the current boards has been highly performing,” Wheeler said. “People move here because of our schools. I know I did, and I believe that some of our others on this panel have done the same thing.”
Terrebonne pointed to a resolution condemning racism drafted by the four Democratic school board candidates as an example of how to address inequities in the district.
“I think that’s something that’s foundational right now that needs to be done” the Terrebonne said. “The board hasn’t been able to do that over these last several months.”
The current school board brought up a resolution condemning racism during three different meetings, but members were unable to agree on the wording and ultimately failed to pass such a resolution.
Terrebonne told viewers her goal is to recognize all voices in the community.
“The most important thing that I want voters in my district to know is that I see you,” Terrebonne said. “Our diversity makes us stronger.”
Incumbent board member Randy Scamihorn, a Republican, said ensuring equity does not necessarily mean that every school gets the same thing from the district, but that every school gets what it needs.
“What does each school need?” he asked, rhetorically. “North Cobb High School might not need what South Cobb does, and vice versa… Yes, we have a billion dollar budget. Guess what? Ninety-four percent of that goes to salaries.”
The district’s budget may appear large, but there are limits and obligations to district spending for each school, Scamihorn said.
Democratic candidate Vickie Benson, who is challenging Scamihorn for his northwest Cobb seat, agreed that collaboration is needed to ensure equity in access to resources.
“We have to partner with each other. We have to make sure that we have the same goal,” she said. “Inequities should not exist in a learning institution where children should be the … focus. It is time to set the bar a little bit higher.”
Benson said the demographics in Cobb have changed, and she described it as “unreal” that some current board members don’t realize the county’s diversity.
Tre Hutchins, a Pebblebrook High School graduate who is running unopposed to replace outgoing board member David Morgan in his south Cobb district, agreed with Scamihorn’s definition of equity.
“It doesn’t mean equal,” Hutchins said, “that everybody is going to be getting the same things.”
Hutchins also noted that the district should focus on its most vulnerable populations, whether that means low-income groups, students with special needs or others.
“If you handle the needs of your most vulnerable population,” he said, “then you have met the needs of everybody.”
Board candidates are on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The partisan school board currently has four Republicans and three Democrats. If Wheeler, Banks or Scamihorn lose Tuesday, then Democrats will win a majority on the board.
To watch the full town hall, visit the East Cobb County Council PTA Facebook page.
