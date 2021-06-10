The Cobb County School District will not “implement” critical race theory or the New York Times’ 1619 Project after a party line vote by its governing board Thursday afternoon.
Board Chair Randy Scamihorn, a Republican, said he brought the resolution forward after Gov. Brian Kemp and the state Board of Education condemned critical race theory and after seeing some district employees claim on social media they have used it in their classrooms.
The board’s four Republicans voted for the resolution, which states Cobb County School District “will not implement critical race theory also called CRT in our schools, not under that name nor any other name, nor will we be using the 1619 Project in our schools, not under that name nor any other name.”
The board’s three Democrats abstained from the vote.
While not a new concept, critical race theory has become the latest flashpoint in the culture wars with states such as Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee banning its teaching in public schools, and other Republican-controlled states seeking to follow suit. The academic concept holds that racism is implicit in U.S. legal systems and policies. Critics say it paints the nation as racist and white people as oppressors, while supporters say it teaches a more accurate representation of American history and racial inequities that remain.
In May, Gov. Brian Kemp called on the Georgia Board of Education to ensure the “dangerous ideology” is not taught in public schools. In response, the state board passed a resolution opposing any use of public education resources to “indoctrinate” students in any political ideology or theory or accepting either federal or private funding that require teaching that anyone is inherently racist or inherently a victim of racism.
The Cobb school board is not the first metro Atlanta school board to ban CRT. In May, the Cherokee County school board passed a resolution banning it, and the Forsyth County Board of Education said in a statement its school system would not teach the theory.
(2) comments
The concepts of CRT are a little beyond k-12 students and are best left being studied at the college level.
The 3 democratic members must be furious. 😂
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.