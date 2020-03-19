MARIETTA — The Cobb school board approved a $3.4 million use of reserves to pay certain employees who are out of work because of coronavirus concerns on Thursday.
"I can't say enough about how strongly I feel about we need to be taking care of our team members so they can take care of their families during this time," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said, addressing the board in a teleconference.
The approximately 2,500 employees who are to be paid through the end of the school year include after-school program employees, certain nutrition workers and active temporary employees, which includes substitute teachers who have worked over the past three months, Ragsdale said.
The specified employees are not normally paid through the general fund, but through individual department funds that generate revenue as the division is in operation, he said.
Since school is out, those funds are not generating revenue.
For example, Ragsdale said, parents pay a nominal fee to enroll their children in afterschool programs, and that payment covers employee salaries.
Ragsdale also noted that, as the largest employer in Cobb County, the school district could negatively impact the local economy, should it choose to do nothing for its employees.
The superintendent assured the board that the district's general reserve fund balance is able to handle the $3.4 million impact without dropping the school system below the recommended one month's worth of expenses in reserve.
Updating his numbers from the last time he spoke with the MDJ, Rasgdale said one month of district expenses equates to a little more than $100 million, and the district will have about $117 million in reserves after the $3.4 million is spent.
All permanent salaried and hourly employees, including bus drivers and maintenance workers, are still being paid as the fiscal year 2020 budget was approved, he said.
Board members commended the superintendent and his staff for placing the use of reserve funds on the agenda.
"The truth of the matter is you don't have to do it ... but I think it shows a tremendous amount of compassion and thoughtfulness that we are in a position to be able to, as you said, help these people and help their families," board member David Morgan said, noting that Ragsdale had also taken the time to ensure the measure was sustainable in what he called "uncertain times."
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard also praised the district, and noted the "very serious situation" that has been caused by the spread of the coronavirus. Howard, a pediatric dentist, said he'd had to close his office "for the foreseeable future," a decision that has affected him and his 15 employees.
"This is personal for my business, (and my) family, so I don't want the public to think we're making decisions in some type of vacuum. We're among everybody else, and we're all greatly affected by what's going on," he said.
Meeting online
Ragsdale, board members Howard, Morgan, Charisse Davis, and Chairman Brad Wheeler reported to the district's central office at 514 Glover St., Marietta and sat in front of laptops in separate offices and conference rooms during the teleconference meetings.
Board members David Banks, David Chastain and Randy Scamihorn reported from separate rooms in another district facility in the northern portion of the county.
Members of the superintendent's executive cabinet tuned in on their devices from home. To the public, the meeting online showed each of the board and district officials' faces on small screens.
There seemed to be few technical difficulties — only some elongated pauses. Though, for clarity's sake, Wheeler did ask board members to take votes "the Roman way," by thumbs-up or thumbs-down.
"It's really kind of weird looking at the screen — the ‘Hollywood squares.’ But really, I was pleasantly surprised. I thought it went well," Wheeler said after the meetings. "I would credit my colleagues' cooperation ... and everybody in the district did a really good job working together. The district setting it all up and having the technology available to work that thing is amazing."
Ragsdale agreed, saying the meeting may have even gone more smoothly for Wheeler, because the chairman didn't have to continuously look up and down the dais to acknowledge colleagues with questions or concerns.
"I could not be more pleased with the way this board meeting turned out," he said.
Ragsdale added it is uncertain how long the board will need to meet online, but now knows it's possible to do so for as long as necessary.
In other business, the board approved:
- A $39.9 million contract with Carroll Daniel Construction for additions and modifications to Campbell High School, including new classrooms, a new 750-seat theater, a new gym; tennis court and track resurfacing; technology, security and network upgrades; various athletic facility improvements; band and choral equipment; and lighting and flooring replacements. Expected completion date for those additions and modifications is July 2022.
- The $5.9 million purchase of a 6.1-acre tract at 1765 The Exchange, Atlanta, about a mile and a half north of Truist Park. The purchase includes a five-story, 90,677-square-foot office building and 300 parking spaces. The purchase allows Cobb Horizon High School, an alternative school, to relocate to the new land. The current Cobb Horizon facility off South Cobb Drive will be demolished to make way for a new facility that will be Pearson Middle School.
- A $9.4 million contract with AstroTurf/Sports Turf Company for the replacement of artificial turf at all 16 high schools’ playfields. Replacements are expected to be complete in January.
- A $1.8 million contract with Mobile Modular Management for the purchase or lease and installation of 79 portable classrooms, or trailers, to be placed across the district during various construction projects.
- A contract with Mid Atlantic Renovation for flooring and theater seat replacements at Campbell Middle School ($791,240), as well as contract with Oak Construction Group for flooring replacements at Palmer Middle School ($660,000), Keheley ($240,500) and Kincaid ($285,000) elementary schools, Lindley Sixth Grade Academy ($445,000) and Riverside Primary School ($336,000). The flooring replacements are expected to be complete in July.
- A $444,000 contract with Triad Construction Company for renovations to Harrison High School’s food court. The renovations are expected to be complete in July.
- A $1.5 million contract with Addison Smith Mechanical for cooling tower replacements at Sprayberry and Lassiter high schools.
- A $725,000 contract with Triad Construction Company for replacement of a kitchen freezer and cooler at Baker and Addison elementary schools.
