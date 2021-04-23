MARIETTA — Five Cobb schools will be getting new principals and the district a new director of student assistance after a unanimous school board vote Thursday.
All of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's cabinet members also received a one-year contract extension.
The principal and director appointments were approved as follows:
- Darkendra Brooks will move from assistant principal at Sope Creek Elementary School to principal at Murdock Elementary School, effective June 1. Brooks will receive an annual salary bump from $94,520.81 to $117,393.28.
- William Craig Dills will be promoted from assistant principal at Birney Elementary School to principal at the school, effective July 1. Dills' annual salary will increase from $87,782.35 to $109,686.39.
- Monica Howard will be reassigned from principal at Birney Elementary School to principal at Still Elementary School, effective July 1. Howard's annual salary of $122,341.31 will not change.
- Hannah Polk will move from assistant principal at Simpson Middle School and take over as principal of Hightower Trail Middle School, effective July 1. Polk's annual salary will increase from $96,917.12 to $122,634.71.
- Jill Spiva will move from assistant principal at Davis Elementary School to principal at Addison Elementary School, effective June 1. Spiva will receive an annual salary increase from $94,520.81 to $117,393.28.
- Kelly McNabb will move from her position as supervisor in positive school culture support to director of student assistance programs, effective June 1. McNabb's annual salary will increase from $110,612.04 to $117,084.10.
Members of the superintendent's cabinet who received contract extensions include:
- Keeli Bowen, chief human resources officer, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2022;
- Kevin Daniel, chief of staff, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Tracie Doe, assistant superintendent, teaching and learning support and specialized services, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- John Floresta, chief strategy and accountability officer, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Bruce Fraser, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Jami Frost, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Sherri Hill, chief school leadership officer, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Brad Johnson, chief financial officer, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Ehsan Kattoula, assistant superintendent, accountability and research, accountability division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Jasmine Kullar, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Jennifer Lawson, chief academic officer, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Elizabeth Mavity, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Kelly Metcalfe, assistant superintendent, teaching and learning, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Marc Smith, chief technology and operations officer, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Christian Suttle, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022
- Shea Thomas, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Ed Wagner, assistant superintendent, leadership division, beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2022.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the nearly $5.8 million purchase of 52 school buses.
The board also heard during public comment from a large group of students calling for the name of Joseph Wheeler High School, named after a Confederate general, to be changed.
The initiative has been ongoing and has gained support in online petitions and from members of the community. But so far, there has been no movement from the school district or board to change the school's name.
