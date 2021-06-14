The Cobb County Board of Education unanimously approved a construction project Thursday adding a new facility to Cobb Horizon High School, which lies within Dobbins Air Reserve Base’s Accident Potential Zone.
The $486,000 project will construct the Cobb Online Learning Academy on the third floor of the building. Additional classroom and administrative space will be built for teachers to conduct virtual classes, but will not add any additional in-person students to the school.
The “non-punitive alternative school” first opened in 2018 following the merger of Oakwood Digital Academy and the Cobb Performance Learning Center. In March 2020, the Board of Education announced the district’s plans to purchase a 90,000 square foot office building at 1765 The Exchange, near the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and I-75. The new facility opened in August 2020.
The school sits just over a mile from the southeastern end of Dobbins ARB’s runway, lying within the base’s Accident Potential Zone (APZ). The APZ refers to a 3,000 by 5,000 square foot area extending out from the runway, where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur. Federal guidelines recommend schools not be built within the APZ.
Dobbins’ APZ received significant attention last month when the base, along with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, raised opposition to a proposed 38-unit condominium development on Leland Drive, just east of I-75 and also within the APZ. A fiery public dispute ensued between the chamber and the commission’s three Democratic members after they voted to approve the project.
Dobbins warned commissioners the condominiums’ location could pose a safety hazard, and that additional development in the APZ could hurt the base during a Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) review. Chamber leaders ran with that argument and publicly called out the board’s Democrats, alleging they were jeopardizing Dobbins’ future.
Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, who served on the school district’s Facilities & Technology Citizens Oversight Committee at the time and spoke out against the commission’s condo decision, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Board of Education Chair Randy Scamihorn said the school’s location within the APZ did not come up “at the board level” when the district was eyeing the property. Scamihorn said, however, he was “indirectly” aware of the issue from his years stationed at Dobbins while a member of the Air Force.
“I’m aware of the dangers and liabilities of takeoff and landings at either end of the runway, or any runway,” Scamihorn said.
“Everything that’s out there I’m sure was adjudicated as it was built. But Cobb Horizon, those commercial buildings, they’re not inhabited 24/7. People come and go and people work, and then they close them up … several might perish on a direct impact, but not the scope that it could in a residential area,” he added.
Scamihorn said at the time the board was considering the property, they did not hear from Dobbins. District spokesperson Nan Kiel did not directly respond to questions regarding Dobbins ARB’s communication with the school district regarding the facility. Kiel instead provided the MDJ with a statement via email.
“Cobb Horizon High School has been open for one year without any issues, and our relationship with Dobbins continues to be excellent. The new online academy is entirely virtual, and Cobb Horizon is a blended learning school where students often learn from home,” Kiel wrote.
Bob Ott, county commissioner for the area at the time of the school’s relocation, said he was approached by a developer who wanted to put in apartments nearby on Water Place. Ott said he opposed that proposal because the apartments would sit in the APZ, but didn’t hear from anyone about a school in the area.
“The way I always looked at it was if it’s a large gathering of people — so people living there, or some kind of hall or event facility, whatever, that had people gathering — that generally was frowned upon,” Ott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.