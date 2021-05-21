IMG_8718.JPG
A Hillgrove High School teacher referees as a senior student partakes in the bat spin relay race in April, part of the school's Senior Laugh-O-Lympics event. 

 Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — An architect has been appointed for the addition of 13 classrooms at Hillgrove High School, after approval from the Cobb school board on Thursday.

The board approved a $248,165 agreement with CGLS Architects for the classroom addition. That price represents 5% of the total budget for the construction project, according to the agenda item.

The 5% estimate places a nearly $5 million price tag on the addition.

District officials say the added classrooms will allow space for “several hundred more students.”

In other business, the board approved an amendment to a cell tower lease at South Cobb High School that will generate an additional $12,000 per year for the district.

