MARIETTA — An architect has been appointed for the addition of 13 classrooms at Hillgrove High School, after approval from the Cobb school board on Thursday.
The board approved a $248,165 agreement with CGLS Architects for the classroom addition. That price represents 5% of the total budget for the construction project, according to the agenda item.
The 5% estimate places a nearly $5 million price tag on the addition.
District officials say the added classrooms will allow space for “several hundred more students.”
In other business, the board approved an amendment to a cell tower lease at South Cobb High School that will generate an additional $12,000 per year for the district.
