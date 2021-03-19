Cobb County School District has a new director of procurement amid an inquiry into its bidding practices.
The Cobb school board appointed Barbara Bates as director of procurement services starting Friday. The appointment Thursday came in a split 4-3 vote along party lines, with Democrats Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Tre' Hutchins in opposition.
Bates was promoted from assistant director of procurement services, according to the district. The last procurement director, David Odom, left at the end of February after the school board approved his retirement.
The promotion comes weeks after the Cobb County District Attorney's office confirmed it was conducting an “initial inquiry” into business practices at the school district, after companies contracted with CCSD came under scrutiny.
David Allen, the former owner of ProTek Life, which was contracted for ultraviolet lights in Cobb elementary schools last year, has been implicated in an alleged kickback scheme in south Florida. According to prosecutors there, a school administrator steered contracts to another one of Allen’s companies, AlertPoint, in exchange for employment, luxury cars and a discount on a lakefront house in Acworth. AlertPoint provides a security system for CCSD. Allen died of the coronavirus in January.
Since then, Cobb Schools has pulled the ProTek lights from schools and canceled its contract after one malfunctioned at a school in Smyrna.
In a statement, ProTek said the malfunctioning light was part of a "demo generation 1 system."
"The fact is ProTek's generation 2 system, which was safely installed in 8 other schools across the district as well as in several school districts across the southeast, has worked without fail," the company said. "ProTek stands behind its generation 2 system lights, timer and motion sensor, which was developed specifically with the health and safety of students and faculty at the forefront of the design process.”"
Meanwhile, parents from a recently-formed group, Watching the Funds Cobb, have criticized the district's spending on technology meant to mitigate coronavirus, including the ProTek lights.
Hutchins said he opposed the appointment because there were "too many accusations out there before (I felt) comfortable appointing a new person."
"Nothing personal against the candidate. Don't know her," he said in a text message.
School board Chair Randy Scamihorn said he supported appointing Bates because Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended her.
"(The school board) is supposed to support the appropriate decisions the superintendent and his staff make," he said. "That’s their job, is to make sure we have qualified employees, top to bottom and bottom to top."
The board also approved school principal retirements and an appointment:
- Addison Elementary School Principal Susan Hallmark is retiring, effective June 1.
- Murdock Elementary School Principal Lynn Hamblett is retiring effective June 1.
- Hightower Trail Middle School Principal Laura Montgomery is retiring effective July 1.
- Still Elementary School Principal Michelle Pearce is retiring effective July 1.
- Griffin Middle School assistant principal Cathie Seibert has been appointed principal of Fair Oaks Elementary School, effective June 1.
