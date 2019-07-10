MARIETTA — The Cobb school board on Wednesday accepted resignations of principals at Garrett Middle School and Frey Elementary School and appointed their replacements to take over on Thursday.
The board also accepted South Cobb Principal Clint Terza’s recent resignation.
The board approved the personnel actions by a 5-0 vote. Board members Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis were absent from the meeting.
Kristie Brown will move up to principal of Garrett Middle School from her former role as South Cobb High School’s assistant principal. Brown’s annual salary will increase from $83,976.70 to $116,524.13.
Former Garrett Principal Kimberly Hunter resigned that position on June 28, according to the school district.
William Dryden will take over at Frey Elementary School, a move that will take him away from his position as assistant principal at Brumby Elementary School. Dryden’s annual salary will increase from $84,150.09 to $113,226.06.
Jason Cathey is slated to resign his position as Frey Elementary’s principal on July 19, according to the district’s personnel report.
