MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Education voted along party lines Thursday night to amend Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract.
The board approved the amendments 4-3, without debate, after discussing them during a closed-door session.
Board Chairman Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ after the meeting that the amendment does not extend the contract. Rather, it provides Ragsdale "reassurance to continue as superintendent."
But Scamihorn declined to share specifics about the contract, saying details could change as district lawyers negotiate with Ragsdale's attorney.
"Nothing is settled," he said. "(District lawyers) said, until they put it in the legal format, they have to work with his lawyer in order to get that settled."
District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said a copy of the amended contract "will be available to the public through ORR once finalized."
In February, the board voted along party lines to extend Ragsdale's contract through 2024, but did not give him a raise. According to Ragsdale’s 2020 contract, his salary is $350,000.
At the time, Scamihorn called Ragsdale, who was hired for the superintendent position in 2015, "one of the best, if not the best superintendents I’ve ever been aware of or worked with."
Board Republicans Scamihorn, David Banks, David Chastain and Brad Wheeler voted to approve the revisions Thursday. Board Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard, Tré Hutchins and Charisse Davis voted in opposition.
Speaking after the vote, Howard declined to share details about the amended contract.
"I thoroughly disagreed with the changes," Howard said. "I'm sure the public will see it, and this board voted for it 4 to 3. That's it."
Asked to summarize the changes to Ragsdale's contract, Davis declined.
"There's a lot in there," she said. "The summary is the 4-3 vote."
In other business, Ragsdale announced the district would accept every single middle or high school student who had applied for a spot in the Cobb Online Learning Academy and about half of the elementary school students who had applied for a spot in the Elementary Virtual Program.
Previously, the district had told applicants they would be entered into a lottery, as staffing levels could not accommodate the number of people expected to apply. Those selected via lottery would begin learning in the Online Learning Academy or Elementary Virtual Program in the second semester of the current school year.
Although only half of the EVP’s applicants could be accepted at current staffing levels, the other half will be accepted before the second semester begins, Ragsdale said, with plans to hire more staff in the coming weeks.
